Dominica marks healthcare milestones with 1st-ever local brain tumour surgery

Dominica is marking significant healthcare milestones with the successful completion of its first locally performed brain tumour surgery, the return of an international medical mission for sight-restoring procedures and continued investments in medical personnel and specialised services. The developments were highlighted by Health Minister Cassanni Laville during a press conference on Thursday, June 10, 2026 as he outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery across the island.

Health Minister Cassanni Laville welcomed back a team of Medical Mission International (MMI), which he said arrived in Dominica for a two-week mission. He addressed the nation about updates regarding the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services during a press conference held on Thursday, June 10, 2026.

Last year, MMI collaborated with the Rotary Club of Portsmouth, Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services, and the Dominica China Friendship Hospital for a multi-week mission and successfully completed 80 sight-restoring surgeries. This time, MMI’s team will be working in collaboration with a team of three ophthalmologists and staff of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital and Rotary Club of Dominica for the two-week mission, and will undertake approximately 60 eye surgeries.

The Health Minister further proclaimed, “Our medical team successfully completed the country's first brain tumor surgery using our own local resources and personnel.” He called it a milestone in Dominica’s healthcare advancements. Notably, this achievement follows the first successful spinal surgery which was performed earlier this year, marking the progress being made in Dominica’s neurosurgical services and healthcare system in its entirety

Another crucial development which was mentioned in the conference was the expansion of human resource capacity in the medical sector. Sixteen nurses were employed in the public healthcare sector along with three additional doctors who were assigned to primary healthcare services. The ministry will also be interviewing fifteen additional nurses to seek further expansion. According to Laville, they aim to ensure that communities throughout Dominica have access to quality healthcare services closer to their homes.

To be noted further, two Dominican physicians, Dr. St. Loose and Dr. Abel Seaman will soon undergo specialized training in hyperbaric medicine in the People's Republic of China. Cassanni Laville said that, “Hyperbaric medicine will support our dive tourism industry through the treatment of decompression sickness, also known as ‘The Bends’, while also enhancing our ability to provide advanced wound care and promote healing for patients with complex medical conditions, particularly our diabetics with chronic ulcers.” He stated that Dominica is already equipped with a hyperbaric chamber and they are closely working with the Ministry of Tourism and the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association to expand these services.

Matters like infrastructure improvements at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, addressal of water ingression, upgraded bathroom facilities within patients rooms, and overall improvement in drainage functionality and hygiene standards were also discussed.

At the end of his address, Laville also pointed out various disruptions in the healthcare sector caused due to geopolitical tensions. He discussed the MRI services which were temporarily unavailable because of the unavailability of the replacement part which is required for the repairs faced delays in transit due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. He then reassured the citizens that MRI services will hopefully be restored next week because that part has now arrived in Dominica and now the arrival of a team from General Electric is awaited to complete the installation and to address a few minor technical matters based on the latest advice received.

Following this, disruptions in blood analyzer services were also discussed. According to Laville, a new machine has already been ordered and is en-route to Dominica. It is currently in Trinidad and Tobago and is expected to arrive next week.

Talking about all these developments in the healthcare sector, the health minister further noted that these reflect their commitment to expand specialized services while strengthening primary healthcare and also their determination to provide the Dominican people with advanced access and people centred medical care.