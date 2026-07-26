Forty-eight Saint Lucians awarded scholarships to study in Taiwan

The 48-member scholarship cohort, evenly split between 24 men and 24 women, will leave for Taiwan in August to pursue higher education under one of Saint Lucia's largest overseas scholarship programmes.

26th of July 2026

Saint Lucia: Forty-eight students have been awarded scholarships during a ceremony at the Finance Administrative Centre. The students will travel to the Republic of China (Taiwan) in late August in order to pursue higher education across a diverse range of disciplines.

Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth Development, Sports and Digital Transformation, Danny Butcher, Deputy Permanent Secretary Althea Emmanuel, Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Robert Lewis, and Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Lucia Nicole Su, attended the ceremony

This year’s group is the largest cohort of Saint Lucian scholars ever to depart for Taiwan. This is also the first time when full gender parity has been achieved. The cohort comprises twenty-four young men and twenty-four young women.

Minister Butcher expressed gratitude of the Government and people of Saint Lucia to the Government and people of Taiwan for a meaningful partnership which continues to expand educational opportunities for Saint Lucian citizens.

He said that several young scholars have gained access to academic experiences through this scholarship programme. These opportunities have helped in making individual lives better and have also contributed to the educational, professional and socioeconomic development of the nation.

In the official statement, the Government of Saint Lucia congratulated the scholars for this achievement and encouraged them to pursue excellence along with discipline, purpose and national pride. 

The Government also encouraged the scholars to return with the knowledge, experience and vision to help make Saint Lucia even stronger.

The statement said that the forty-eight scholars will represent Saint Lucia abroad and will carry the hopes of their families, communities and country along with their personal ambitions.

Last year, a group of forty-four Saint Lucian students departed for Taiwan to pursue academic goals. These scholars successfully earned opportunities through the MOFA and TaiwanICDF scholarship programs, continuing the expanding partnership between the two nations. 

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