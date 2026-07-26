PM Drew credits citizens as major crime drops 10% in St. Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said the Federation's "All Hands on Deck" approach is delivering results, with police statistics showing declines in major crime, robberies, firearm offences and drug-related crimes.

26th of July 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has welcomed a reported decline in crime across the country after new figures showed major crime fell by 10%. He thanked citizens and security agencies for their efforts.

PM Drew said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for the vital role you continue to play in building a safer and more secure country.

He said that the nation's approach for addressing crime and violence as a public health issue which is guided by the principle of ‘all hand on deck’ is producing meaningful results.

According to the statistics he shared in the post, major crime has declined by 10%, while robberies and firearm and ammunition offences have each declined by 53%. A reduction of 13% in drug-related offences, a 30% decline in malicious damage offences and a decrease of 19% in breaking offences was also shown in the statistics.

The Prime Minister pointed to the collective efforts of families, communities, schools, churches, social partners, political parties, law enforcement agencies and citizens who have chosen peace over violence.

Prime Minister Drew also thanked Commissioner James Sutton, members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Commander James Sutton and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force for their continued service. He also acknowledged the contributions of other agencies and individuals supporting the national crime reduction effort.

The Prime Minister said, "Together, we are demonstrating that when an entire society works with purpose and resolve, we can protect our communities and create a safer future for all." He also encouraged citizens to continue supporting the national effort under the "all hands on deck" approach.

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