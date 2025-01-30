US team provides crucial emergency medicine training to St Kitts and Nevis healthcare workers

This specialized training was provided to the doctors of the Federation by a team of U.S. board-certified emergency medicine physicians, led by Dr. Kaylah Maloney on Monday.

The emergency medicine professionals at the JNF General Hospital of St Kitts and Nevis received training on echocardiograms, emergency lung ultrasounds, advanced cardiac life support, along with CME sessions on common emergency conditions. This training was provided to the doctors of the Federation by Dr. Kaylah Maloney, an ER specialist doctor from the USA and his team.

Significance of Emergency room training

PM Terrance Drew shed light on the importance of the training and called it crucial for improving the overall healthcare standards in the Federation. He said that the emergency room is one area where they have faced challenges over the years. Dr Drew also mentioned about the manning of the emergency room by family doctors in major cities, who have extra training in emergency room medicine.

The leader of the nation also aimed at guiding young people, aiming to improve their skills and confidence so that they can deliver the advanced and elevated health facilities to the citizens of the Federation.

PM Terrance Drew thanked Dr. Maloney

The Prime Minister also extended gratitude to Dr. Maloney for answering the call of the Government for professionals in the Diaspora to help in the development of the Federation. He also thanked him for bringing her team of colleagues to provide emergency training to A&E doctors. The leader emphasized on these training and added that it would bring major growth and development in the Federation.

128-slice CT scan machines

PM Terrance Drew also expressed excitement on equipping 128-slice computed tomography (CT) scan machine. He added that the equipment of these CT scan outlines their commitment and dedication to enhance and elevate the health sector of the island.

He further mentioned about the importance of the CT scan, noting that it can diagnose cardiac ailments, helping to prevent serious complications such as heart attacks, strokes and heart failure. The CT scan also marks the fourth in the entire Caribbean region, which highlights the commitment and dedication of the government of St Kitts and Nevis towards advancing health-care facility.

PM Drew said that this advanced technology will promote the diagnostic capabilities of the hospital, improving the overall healthcare facilities in St Kitts and Nevis.