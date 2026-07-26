St. Kitts and Nevis Releases Revised Schedule for Sugar Mas 55 Carnival

The revised Sugar Mas 55 calendar includes pageants, Soca Monarch, Calypso competitions, J'ouvert, Grand Parade and dozens of cultural events, offering residents and visitors a full festive programme through the holiday season.

St. Kitts & Nevis: The National Carnival Committee of St. Kitts and Nevis has unveiled the revised calendar for Sugar Mas 55, which will be held from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027. The updated schedule includes pageants, music competitions, cultural showcases, street parades, J'ouvert celebrations and several community events across the carnival season.

The revised calendar begins with the official opening of Carnival Village on December 11. Activities including calypso and soca competitions, pageants, brunches, boat rides, family events and private parties are also scheduled in the updated calendar. The celebrations will conclude on January 2, with Last Lap.

Some of the major events include the Miss SKN Queen Pageant, Republic Bank Miss Teen SKN, Junior and Senior Calypso competitions, Soca Monarch Finals, J'ouvert, Grand Parade and Last Lap. The updated calendar also includes several private events, which will give both residents and the visitors more opportunities to take part in the celebrations.

The National Carnival Committee, through an official social media post, described Sugar Mas 55 as "The Ultimate Vibe" and said this year's carnival will offer something for everyone.

"FOR SUGAR MAS 55 WE ARE GIVING YOU PLENTY OF MAS & WE'RE NOT STOPPING! From the cultural richness to the electric vibes, Sugar Mas 55 is serving something for EVERYONE!" the committee stated.

Sugar Mas is one of the biggest cultural celebrations in St. Kitts and Nevis and plays an important role in the country's tourism sector. Every year, the festival attracts thousands of locals and visitors and provides a boost to hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, vendors and other local businesses during the Christmas and New Year season.

Sugar Mas 55 Official Events Schedule

Friday, December 11 – Opening of Carnival Village: Midnight Escape

Saturday, December 12 – Junior J'ouvert / Senior Calypso Semi-Finals / Rhum & Soca

Sunday, December 13 – Junior Calypso Finals / La Vie Doux Brunch

Tuesday, December 15 – Republic Bank Miss Teen SKN

Thursday, December 17 – Folk Galore

Friday, December 18 – Soca Monarch Finals

Saturday, December 19 – CaneJuice Cooler Fete

Sunday, December 20 – Carambola Beach Club Boozy Brunch

Monday, December 21 – A$AP Glow Parade

Tuesday, December 22 – Miss SKN Queen Pageant

Wednesday, December 23 – Rumored / Gifted for a Purpose

Thursday, December 24 – Aktivate Boat Ride / Insane

Saturday, December 26 – J'ouvert

Sunday, December 27 – Panorama / Breakfast Fete / Anchored / BYOB Catamaran Cruise

Monday, December 28 – Bacchanal Monday T-Shirt Mas

Tuesday, December 29 – Senior Calypso Finals / DJ Tero Entertainment Sunset

Wednesday, December 30 – Junior Carnival / Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant / Opulence / Darkers on the Water

Thursday, December 31 – Palm's Court Legendary NYE Party / IBIZA

Friday, January 1, 2027 – Grand Parade / Glam Lounge

Saturday, January 2, 2027 – Last Lap / Glam Lounge

Sunday, January 3, 2027 – Departure (The Culinary Escape) Brunch / Whine & Chill / Soca Zone Carnival Cool Down / Allure

National Events Before the Official Carnival Opening

Friday, November 20 – Saturday, November 21 – Senior Calypso Elimination

Friday, November 27 – Soca Monarch Eliminations / Friction Friday

Saturday, November 28 – Tradition Trails Turns Two

Saturday, December 5 – Events R Us Ties & Tiaras Family Gala

Monday, December 7 – Thursday, December 10 – In the Spirit of Christmas