Guyana confirms 73 dead in MV Barima Tragedy as Recovery Mission Continues

Guyana: Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Philips has informed that the death toll has climbed to 73 following the capsizing of MV Barima ferry, while 65 victims have been identified by their families.



He stated through a social media post, “As of 24 July 2026, a total of 73 bodies have been recovered. At the time of the 17:00 hrs press briefing on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, 65 bodies were confirmed.”



He added further that on the same day, five more bodies were recovered which brought the total to 70 at the end of Wednesday, July 22. He said that, “the recovery of two bodies on Thursday increased the total number to 72. Of the 73 bodies recovered so far, 69 have been positively identified by their families.”





According to authorities, a total of 19 vessels and three aircrafts are involved in the search-and-rescue operation. The authorities have further expanded the search areas, including the Waini Point.



Smaller vessels from the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and the Maritime Administration Department have also been deployed to search inland waterways. Foreign teams are also assisting with the diving missions and other specialised recovery activities.



Prime Minister Phillips also informed that the funerals for several victims were held on Thursday, 23 July. Government ministers and other officials attended the funeral to support the grieving families.



Authorities have also advised the citizens to avoid using their unauthorized drones in the search area as they can interfere with the rescue and recovery operation.



Moreover, the three-day national mourning period concluded on Friday, July 24 with religious organisations, civic groups, and citizens holding candlelight vigils across the country.



The MV Barima, which was an 87-year-old passenger cargo vessel, built in 1939, left Port Georgetown on Saturday afternoon and was heading to Port Kaituma in Region One.



However, the vessel capsized around 3:15 p.m. about seven miles offshore near Iron Punt. The first distress call was made at around 11:01 p.m. Saturday, July 18, leading to a major search and rescue operation.