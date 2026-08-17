Man accused of raping police officer has dreadlocks cut in Arnos Vale

A man has his dreadlocks cut during a confrontation in Arnos Vale, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, amid an ongoing rape case involving a police officer.

17th of August 2026

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A man, who is facing charges for raping a police officer, had his dreadlocks cut during a confrontation that took place in Arnos Vale on Sunday, August 16.

According to videos which have been circulating on social media, there were several men who seemed to be shaving the man's dreadlocks. The confrontation has once again raised public attention to the rape allegation involving the man and the police officer.

The details which have led to the confrontation have not yet been released. It is also unclear whether the man gave consent for his dreadlocks to be cut.

The man had earlier been described as a Rastafarian. Following the incident, it was also claimed that he had abandoned his Rastafarianism identity. This claim has not been independently confirmed.



According to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, this incident follows the accusation of the same man of rape by a police officer. Initial reports stated that the officer went to a residence after being told that he needed help to set up a Google account.

The police officer later claimed that the man sexually assaulted him during the encounter. He further alleged that there was an intimate recording made and circulated. There is no confirmation of the rape claim.

The latest video does not show what happened before the confrontation or whether any police action followed. The identities of the other people seen in the video have also not been confirmed by the police.

This incident has also raised new concerns about the context of the complaint that was made against him initially and the way that he has been treated.

Investigations into both incidents remain active, as more information is expected to be made public by the authorities.

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