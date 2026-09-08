Ashma McDougall wins Roseau North by-election for Dominica Labour Party

Dominica: Ashma McDougall has won the Roseau North by-election for Dominica Labour Party (DLP) by securing 1,407 votes against United Workers Party (UWP) candidate Daniel “Danny” Lugay, who received 974 votes.



McDougall's 433 vote victory allowed the DLP another term in the constituency, placing her in Dominica’s House of Assembly as the new parliamentary representative for Roseau North . An independent candidate named Sherman Boston was also on the ballot.



This win is significant to both the main political parties. For the DLP, this is a confirmation that the party still holds on to the constituency following the resignation of Miriam Blanchard. Meanwhile, it represents another missed opportunity for the UWP to win back the seat which Lugay has held for two consecutive general elections.



Lugay represented Roseau North under the UWP in 2014 and 2019. His return gave the party an opportunity to return to parliament after it did not participate in the 2022 general elections.





This is a setback to UWP’s effort at regaining power, with Roseau North still under the leadership of DLP. In 2014, the UWP had won six seats but only three in 2019 and no parliamentary seats after the 2022 boycott.



The DLP representative came from a background in economics, education, entrepreneurship, and youth development. She was also the former President of the National Youth Council of Dominica before serving as an Executive Director at the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce.



Her campaign focused on community development. McDougall promised to improve infrastructure including roads, drainage, sanitation, healthcare, education, and community services. She also emphasized entrepreneurship, opportunities for youth, and stronger support for women.



This campaign was centered around the slogan “Ashma will deliver,” positioning McDougall as a results-driven representative. Her focus is now on providing services to the residents of Roseau North and fulfilling the promises she made during the campaign.