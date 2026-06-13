Dominica announces by-election for Roseau North following Miriam Blanchard’s resignation

The vacancy, confirmed on June 12, triggers a by-election process as the government moves to maintain representation in one of Dominica’s key constituencies ahead of the next general election.

Dominica: The people of Roseau North will soon return to the polls for a by-election following the resignation of Member of Parliament Miriam Blanchard due to health reasons. It is the first parliamentary vacancy in Dominica since the 2022 general election.

Her resignation officially took effect on June 12 when Speaker of the House of Assembly, Joseph Isaac, received her letter dated June 9. The process follows the requirements of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed that the government will move ahead with the electoral process within the constitutional timeframe. He also assured the citizens that the constituency affairs will not be neglected, while preparations are being done for the voting.

Blanchard has been a member of Dominica's public service for almost a decade. She has served as Minister for Public Works and Ports, Minister for Planning and Economic Development, and most recently as Minister for Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development.

She entered national politics in 2016 when she joined the Cabinet and played a key role in the reconstruction of infrastructure which was damaged by Tropical Storm Erika. In the past few years, Blanchard took on the role of a key government figure in labor relations, supporting public servants and initiative aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and small business development.

She also represented Roseau North in Parliament after winning the seat for the Dominica Labour Party in the 2022 general election.

Roseau North is among the most important constituencies in Dominica and includes communities like Goodwill, Pottersville, Fond Cole, and Morne Daniel. During the general elections, the constituency has been considered as a key political battleground and consists of more than 7,600 registered voters.

Prime Minister Skerrit also lauded Blanchard’s dedicated contribution to the development of the nation. “The people of Roseau North have known her not only as a Minister, but as a tireless advocate who made sure their community shared fully in Dominica's progress,” he said via an official Facebook post.

The government has not announced any date for the by-election, while focus is already on the names that may appear as candidates for this Parliamentary seat. The result will also give an early indication of voter support ahead of the country’s next general election in 2027.