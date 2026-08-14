St. Vincent Police investigate video allegedly involving serving officer

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating a video allegedly involving two men, while warning against online harassment and the sharing of identifying information.

14th of August 2026

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Two men are being investigated in St Vincent and the Grenadines after a video allegedly showing them engaged in illegal sexual acts was shared in social media this week.

According to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the video shows a currently serving police officer. The police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and will be conducted based on the evidence and the law as they continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the video.

The investigation follows reports of online attacks on individuals believed to be connected to the video. “The RSVGPF recognizes that what the video appears to depict has generated strong public reaction. Citizens are entitled to hold personal, moral, cultural and religious views and to express those views lawfully. Those beliefs, however, do not give anyone the right to threaten, intimidate, humiliate or harass another person,” shared the police force on Facebook.

Authorities are also asking social media influencers, content creators, and members of the general public to not encourage hostility, or confrontation. They have also asked members of the public against publishing this video and any other information which may identify or target those suspected of being in the video.

The Force is particularly concerned by reports that persons believed to be connected to the video are being targeted online, approached and taunted in public. This conduct is unacceptable and must stop, further read the post.

According to the Police, the alleged behavior in the video and harassment are two different cases. Both the incidents will be independently assessed based on their merits.

Investigators stressed that protecting people from cyberbullying and public harassment does not excuse any conduct under investigation. “It reflects the duty of the RSVGPF to uphold the law impartially, protect the rights of all persons and ensure that allegations are determined through due process rather than public humiliation,” said the police force.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has not yet announced any findings or charges in connection with the video. They said that the police will continue to assess the available evidence and take necessary action based on the result of their investigation.

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