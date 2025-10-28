Explosion at Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown Kills Child, Several Injured

Guyana: A disastrous explosion occurred at the Mobil Gas Station Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, killing one child on sight and several others injured in what the police report to be an attempt at mass casualty. The explosion took place at around 7:30 pm on October 26, 2025, as reported by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Windows of nearby vehicles and buildings were also smashed, spreading debris and dust across the area.

According to police reports, a man who was described as a foreign national speaking Spanish, was caught on CCTV trying to hide a black bag near a fuel pump. A female employee, who was sitting nearby noticed his suspicious behavior and stopped him from putting the bag in the bin. The man left the site but returned after a short while to put the same bag in a different spot before fleeing from the station.

A few moments later, an intense blast shook the station and the nearby areas. Six year old Soraya Bourne died immediately when the explosion went off near the family car which was reversing close to where the device had been left. Two other children were also listed in critical condition along with 1 nurse who suffered minor injuries. The sudden death of Bourne has put the community into great mourning.

In the explosion which left many injured in its wake, including Rishad Lorde, Sedyia McClintoc, Jenica Hooper, and Yvonne Honas. Two of the victims are said to be in critical condition in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), as they are struggling with burns and trauma.

Emergency response teams and police arrived at the scene immediately, securing the area as investigators gathered evidence. The police officers are reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the suspect and the extent of any role he played, whether alone or as part of a broader plan.

Officials praise the staff member’s quick thinking, commending her bravery, saying her alertness may have saved further lives. Police are asking that anyone with information on the suspect to come forward as the investigation continues.