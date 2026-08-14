Caribbean Airlines adds 1,200 seats for Great Race Weekend

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines will add 1,200 extra seats to its domestic airbridge from Trinidad to Tobago in response to the increased passenger demand ahead of the Great Race weekend. This increase will be valid for travel between August 14-17, 2026.



The airline announced this increase of seats on August 13 via an official Facebook post. It read, “In response to increased passenger demand for travel to Tobago for the Great Race weekend, Caribbean Airlines has added 1,200 additional seats for travel between August 14 and 17, 2026.”



Caribbean Airlines stated that this move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for travel to and from Tobago. The Great Race is expected to attract more people to Tobago, adding more pressure on the flights between Trinidad and Tobago during this peak weekend.



These extra seats come in addition to 2,856 seats that have been already announced for August. It brings the airline’s extra capacity for the month to a total of 4,056 seats.



Extra seating is now available for booking. They can be purchased online via the airline’s official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, mobile app, reservations call centre, or authorised travel agents.



The airline is encouraging the travelers to book their flights early due to high demand during the travel period from August 14 to 17.



According to Caribbean Airlines, the extended flight schedule will help support domestic air travel and help maintain reliable air connectivity in the region during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.



Caribbean Airlines serves as the state-owned flag carrier of Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. It operates as the largest airline operating in the Caribbean region. The airline is headquartered in Piarco, Trinidad, and operates more than 600 flights every week to over 20 destinations across the Caribbean, North America, and South America.