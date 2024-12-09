Otway, Fletcher depart Grenada for 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championship in Hungary

Grenadian Swimmers who will be participating in the World Aquatics Swimming Championship in Budapest, Hungry left the island on Sunday. Anaika Otway and Nathan Fletcher were accompanied by their Coach Coach Gerson Escobar and Federation Representative, Beverly Benoit for the international championship. Organized by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the World Aquatics Swimming Championship has […]

Grenadian Swimmers who will be participating in the World Aquatics Swimming Championship in Budapest, Hungry left the island on Sunday.

Anaika Otway and Nathan Fletcher were accompanied by their Coach Coach Gerson Escobar and Federation Representative, Beverly Benoit for the international championship.

Organized by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the World Aquatics Swimming Championship has been scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary from 10th -15th December, 2024.

Swimmers to represent Grenada at World Aquatics Swimming Championship 2024

Grenada will be represented by Anaika Otway and Nathan Fletcher at the World Aquatics Swimming Championship.

Both the swimmers will compete in two different categories, aiming to win medals for their nation.

Nathan Fletcher will compete on the first day of the competition on Tuesday, 10 th December in 50m butterfly and in 50m Breaststroke on Saturday, 14 th December.

Anaika Otway will compete on the second day of competition on Wednesday, 11 th December in 100m Breaststroke and in the 50m Breaststroke on Saturday, 14 th December.

Grenada Amateur Swimming Association on their participation

Shedding light on their participation at the World Aquatics Swimming Championship 2024, the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) said they have selected two elite swimmers.

They noted that both Fletcher and Otway have competed in the World Aquatics Championships earlier.

The Association also extended its best wishes to both the athletes and is anticipating great swims and personal best performances from both Nathan Fletcher and Anaika Otway.

Emphasizing on the significance of World Aquatics Swimming Championship, the GASA asserted that this tournament is a vital platform for both the athletes to showcase their skills, techniques and talent.

The Association added that they are looking forward for both the athletes to set some new records, inspiring several young athletes of Grenada and elevating the sports sector of the country to greater heights.

World Aquatics Swimming Championship

The tournament will be conducted in six different water sports disciplines, including swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. The championship will bring elite swimmers from around the world to showcase their expertise and push their limits.

The Championship will be conducted in two different sessions, i.e. morning and evening. The morning session is dedicated to heats. On the other hand, the evening session will feature semi-finals and final rounds of the competition.