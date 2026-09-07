Five women to compete for 2026-27 Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Queen title

The five contestants were introduced at the Royal Reveal ceremony as they prepare to compete for the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Queen title on December 19.

7th of September 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Five young women will be competing for the crown of Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Queen for the 2026-27 season, as the country celebrates its 55th anniversary of the National Carnival.

The contestants were unveiled through the Royal Reveal ceremony organized by the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee. The pageant will take place on December 19, 2026, at 8:00 pm at Carnival Village.

Participants of the 2026-27 Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Queen pageant are Xyarra Wilson, Mia Alexander, Karina Dore, Ajane Bristol and Ashley Wilson. This event remains one of the most significant events on the Sugar Mas calendar. It promotes beauty, intelligence, confidence, talent, culture awareness, grace, and leadership.

According to the National Carnival Committee, the winner of the event will win a cash prize worth EC$20,000 and land, along with other prizes.

Shannon Hawley, the chairperson of the National Carnival Committee, said that the enhanced prizes are aimed at appreciating the dedication of the contestants. She said, “We believe their prizes this year should reflect the stature of those titles.”

2026-27 Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Queen - Contestants

Xyarra Wilson is a twenty-one-year-old individual who is dedicated to her education and dreams to be a licensed therapist in the future. The theme of her platform, Cultivating Curiosity, is based on promoting learning and fostering self-confidence, creativity, and resilience among children and young individuals.

Mia Alexander is a Nevisian entrepreneur and youth activist who shows a great interest in technology and innovations. She works as the CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association where she promotes STEM education across the whole Federation. The theme of Mia's platform is "Create. Innovate. Inspire: Where Innovation Meets Imagination."

Karina Dore, from Sandy Point, has experience in dancing, modeling, content creation, and digital marketing. She has appeared on various national platforms, including captain for the Caribbean Premier League dancers and made her runway debut at Unchained SKN. Dore also won first runner-up in the Miss Culture Swimwear Competition.

Ajane Bristol is studying for a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is the assistant secretary of the Lodge Patriots Football Club. She has worked for St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association and as an entertainer and media personality. Her platform revolves around confidence, perseverance, and self-accomplishment.

Ashley Wilson is the youngest of all the contestants. At the age of 17, she has shown an interest in art, entrepreneurship, and advocating authentic self-expression.

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