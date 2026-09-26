Ann G and HAN-KUN reunite for new Japan–Trinidad and Tobago music collaboration

The new project follows years of Ann G’s work promoting soca and Trinidad and Tobago’s culture in Japan.

Trinidad and Tobago: Japanese Reggae artist HAN-KUN will be collaborating with soca artist Ann G once again, after successfully producing their Japanese-language song titled “Radar.”

The new project brings the two Japanese artists back together as they continue to explore the connection between Japanese music and the Caribbean sounds that have influenced their careers.

This collaboration is part of a long-standing relationship that Ann G has had with the Trinidad and Tobago soca music and Carnival culture for more than decade.

Ann G and HAN-KUN first met in Trinidad and Tobago in 2016. Their connection eventually led to “Radar,” a Japanese-language love song produced by Trinidad and Tobago-based production group Jus Now.

Released on August 28, the song combined the sounds of soca, reggae and steelpan. Keshav Chandradath Singh of Jus Now worked on producing, mixing and mastering the track, while Ann G and HAN-KUN were among its writers and composers.

The song focused on an emotional connection between two individuals distant from each other. The song production offered a common ground between Ann G's knowledge of soca music and HAN-KUN's experience in reggae.

Their latest collaboration builds on this musical exchange rather than treating “Radar” as a solo project.

Ann G’s connection with soca and Caribbean

Ann G has played a role in introducing the culture of soca from Trinidad and Tobago to the audiences in Japan. Her involvement with the Caribbean music scene includes performances in Trinidad and Tobago and projects relating to Carnival and collaborations with artistes from the region.

She participated in the International Soca Monarch contest held in Trinidad and Tobago in 2014. Ann G has since been associated with projects that help enhance cultural connections between Japan and the Caribbean.

In Japan, Ann G has engaged in projects like Soca Magic which helps introduce soca and Carnival culture to Japanese audiences. Her collaborations include Trinidad and Tobago artiste Lyrikal for a song titled “Oideyo,” a song connected to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Trinidad and Tobago.

HAN-KUN combines Japanese reggae with soca

HAN-KUN is an experienced reggae artist who is part of the group Shonan no Kaze. He is known as the "Voice Magician" and has been performing reggae and dancehall music for several years, while maintaining strong connections with Jamaican music and Caribbean culture.

His involvement provides a completely different musical background for the collaboration compared to Ann G's soca. While soca has played a major role in Ann G's career, reggae has influenced HAN-KUN's music for quite some time.