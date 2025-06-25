Trinidad: Police launch homicide probe after Ronaldo Baptiste found dead in washroom
The homeowner told police he awoke around 6:00 a.m. to use the detached washroom on the south side of the house.
25th of June 2025
Trinidad and Tobago: Police have initiated a full-scale homicide investigation into the shocking discovery of a man’s body found in an outdoor washroom at a home in Enterprise early Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Ronaldo Baptiste, aka “Markie” of Mayers Lane. His lifeless body was discovered around 6:20 am on June 23 at a residence located at Charles Trace, just off Goodwill Street.
Body found in detached washroom
According to a police investigation, the owner of the house told the officers that he woke up at around 6:00 am to use the detached washroom located on the south side of the house. The structure, described as an unfinished and unsecured concrete room, is connected to the main building by a very narrow, approximately two-foot wide and 20 feet long corridor.
The owner further added that to his surprise, the body of a footless man was lying face down on his back with head, face, and neck stab wounds. The victim, who was of African background with a dark complexion, medium build, approximately 5’7” height, was in blue jeans and a black hoodie. Also at the scene were found a few pieces of what is thought to be a broken glass bottle that the authorities believe was used in the attack.
Police Investigation
Notably, the investigators reported that Baptiste was chased several hours prior through the area before he was cornered, attacked and killed. In the early morning, residents reported to hear sounds of a struggle which they did not immediately respond to.
Police of the Central Division Task Force North secured the area and called in Crime Scene Investigators from Homicide Region III. At the time, the investigation remains active as the police authorities continue working to determine a motive and identify the suspects.
Crime sparks concerns over safety
Netizens have been expressing great concern over the growing crime in the nation. One commented on social media, “Lord help this country we need you now, too much evel go on,” while another one commented, “Waaaii.. monsters roaming this place.”
Latest
- British Man charged in France for staging fake marriage with 9-year-old at Disneyland Paris
-
PM Dr Terrance Drew unveils major reforms to St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme
-
Trinidad: Police launch homicide probe after Ronaldo Baptiste found dead in washroom
-
PM Drew announces unified OECS CBI Regulatory Body to boost regional transparency
-
St Lucia set to ignite with color and culture as Lucian Carnival 2025 returns from July 1–23
Related Articles
5th of March 2024
12th of September 2023
20th of January 2023
14th of February 2022
14th of April 2021
12th of February 2025