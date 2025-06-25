Trinidad: Police launch homicide probe after Ronaldo Baptiste found dead in washroom

The homeowner told police he awoke around 6:00 a.m. to use the detached washroom on the south side of the house.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police have initiated a full-scale homicide investigation into the shocking discovery of a man’s body found in an outdoor washroom at a home in Enterprise early Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Ronaldo Baptiste, aka “Markie” of Mayers Lane. His lifeless body was discovered around 6:20 am on June 23 at a residence located at Charles Trace, just off Goodwill Street.

Body found in detached washroom

According to a police investigation, the owner of the house told the officers that he woke up at around 6:00 am to use the detached washroom located on the south side of the house. The structure, described as an unfinished and unsecured concrete room, is connected to the main building by a very narrow, approximately two-foot wide and 20 feet long corridor.

The owner further added that to his surprise, the body of a footless man was lying face down on his back with head, face, and neck stab wounds. The victim, who was of African background with a dark complexion, medium build, approximately 5’7” height, was in blue jeans and a black hoodie. Also at the scene were found a few pieces of what is thought to be a broken glass bottle that the authorities believe was used in the attack.

Police Investigation

Notably, the investigators reported that Baptiste was chased several hours prior through the area before he was cornered, attacked and killed. In the early morning, residents reported to hear sounds of a struggle which they did not immediately respond to.

Police of the Central Division Task Force North secured the area and called in Crime Scene Investigators from Homicide Region III. At the time, the investigation remains active as the police authorities continue working to determine a motive and identify the suspects.

Crime sparks concerns over safety

Netizens have been expressing great concern over the growing crime in the nation. One commented on social media, “Lord help this country we need you now, too much evel go on,” while another one commented, “Waaaii.. monsters roaming this place.”