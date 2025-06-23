23-Year-Old Kibwe Wells Charged with murder of Savanna Dyer

Trinidad and Tobago: In a surprising turn in a case that has drawn national attention, 23 year old Kibwe Wells has been charged for the murder of 22 year old Savanna Dyer. The charges were put after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office looked into the case and instructed the matter to the Region 3 Homicide Bureau to proceed with the case.

Wells, an employee of ‘Zero Tolerance Security Services Limited,’ was arrested along with his older brother, 30 year old Sheldon Wells, during a coordinated police operation which took place from the night of June 16 into the early hours of June 17. Both the brothers lived at Quarry Street in East Dry River, Port of Spain.

Viral confession video sparks outrage

The case took a disturbing turn when a video went viral on social media in which Sheldon confessed that he killed Dyer. In the footage, Shelden is seen stating, “This is a confession video—I killed Savanna Dyer. She mash up my relationship.” This footage caused public rage and public’s cry to intensify the investigation.

According to reports, while in police custody, Sheldon began to act out of character and later tried to take his life. He was quickly taken to St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital where he is at present under evaluation.

Last seen footage of Savanna Dyer

Savanna Dyer’s body was found around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, near the Praedial Larceny Unit’s office in Carlsen Field. An autopsy which was done on June 18, reported that Dyer died of a single gunshot to the head. Authorities stated that she was killed at another site and then dragged to where the body was found.

An exclusive CCTV footage by Crime Watch showed Dyer’s exit from the R&R Bar in Barataria on the night of June 13 after spending time with her friends. Later, she left her handbag and sweater behind and told a friend she would be back in a bit. In the footage, Dyer can be seen going up to a black sedan, talking to the driver for a short while and then getting into the car. That was the last time she was seen alive.

As investigations continue, police keep working to find the exact series of events which led to Dyer’s tragic death. The public is to wait for further news which includes the results of Sheldon’s mental health assessment and also any possible additional charges.

Netizens continue expressing their frustration on social media with comments like “Sheldon playing mad, he wasn’t mad last week or in St Anns” and “I'm glad they found the perpetrator or perpetrators this quickly. While it wouldn't bring the person back but at least it will bring closure of some sort to the family.”