Dominica gears up to celebrate 25th Anniversary of World Creole Music Festival this October

Dominica is all set to host the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival which will take place from October 24 to October 26, 2025, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau. The celebration aims to provide an international platform for the local artists to showcase their talent.

This year is unique as the nation will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the festival. For over several years, the World Creole Music Festival has been bringing people together through the power of music, culture, and Caribbean pride. The event which is known for its “three nights of pulsating rhythms” has now become the most important festival in the region.

The festival will present unforgettable performances, lively crowds, and an experience of Creole culture, which goes beyond music. This year’s theme is “25 Years, 25 Wonders - Feel the Echo, Live the Wonder” which highlights the cultural and natural beauty of the island. The World Creole Music Festival 2025 will feature music genres like bouyon, calypso, reggae, and soca.

Ticket Bookings

The regular season tickets are now available online. Prices are $600 XCD or $230 USD and can be purchased at the festival’s official website www.dominicafestivals.com . In addition, special tour packages are also available for tourists who want to combine the festival with exploring Dominica’s natural attractions.

The Government of Dominica, in association with local and regional partners, presents The World Creole Music Festival which is set to stage a milestone celebration of music, nature and culture that will resonate throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

World Creole Music Festival

The three-day annual celebration was first hosted in 1997 to promote Dominican tourism and to create a platform for the local island music. The World Creole Music Festival is often called “The Festival That Never Sleeps”.

It features Cadence-Lypso competition and Creole In The Park. The festival is managed by the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC).