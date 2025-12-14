Saint Lucia PM Philip J. Pierre Announces New Cabinet Following SLP’s Second Consecutive Election Victory

“Over the next term, this Cabinet will move Saint Lucia forward, building on what we have delivered, confronting challenges with honesty, and governing with integrity, unity, and purpose,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre stated.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced his official Cabinet of Ministers on Friday, December 12, 2025. Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and its leader, PM Pierre won the general elections for the second consecutive time on December 1, 2025.

He shared this announcement on his official Facebook Page that read, “Today, I present to you the Cabinet of Ministers entrusted with the responsibility of leading Saint Lucia into its next chapter of progress.”

PM Pierre further said that he and his administration will continue to work for the betterment of the people of Saint Lucia and for strengthening the overall economy. He also said that they will ensure that the vulnerable communities of the nation are protected, creating more opportunities to grow for every Saint Lucian.

“Over the next term, this Cabinet will move Saint Lucia forward, building on what we have delivered, confronting challenges with honesty, and governing with integrity, unity, and purpose,” noted the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Philip J. Pierre (MP Castries East) - Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security & Justice, Constituency Development & People Empowerment

Dr Earnest Hilaire (MP Castries South) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage

Shawn Edward (MP Dennery North) - Minister for Infrastructure, Ports Services and Energy

Moses JN Baptiste (MP Vieux Fort North) - Minister for Health, Wellness and Nutrition

Stephenson King (MP Castries North) - Senior Minister and Minister for Public Service, Transport, Information and Utilities Regulations

Alva Baptiste (MP Laborie/Augier) - Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs

Kenson Casimir (MP Gros Islet) - Minister for Education, Youth Development, Sports and Digital transformation

Richard Frederick (MP Castries Central) - Minister for Housing, Local Government and Urban Renewal

Wayne Girard (MP Anse La Raye/Canaries) - Minister for Economic development and The Youth Economy

Emma Hippolyte (MP Soufriere/Fond St Jacques) - Minister for Equity, Labour, Gender Affairs, Social Justice and Consumer Welfare)

Jeremiah Norbert (MP Micoud North) - Minister for Home Affairs, Crime Prevention, Conflict Resolution and Persons with Disabilities

Danny Butcher (MP Vieux Fort South) - Minister in the Ministry of Education with Responsibility for Early Childhood, Continuing and Special Education and Digital Transformation

Keithson Charles (MP Choiseul/Saltibus) - Minister for Physical Development and Public Utilities

John Paul Estephane (MP Babonneau) - Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage

Lisa Jawahir (MP Castries South East) - Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Climate Change

Dr Shanda Harracksingh - Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister