Trinidad and Tobago: UNC pledges to deliver affordable, quality housing for youth

The Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago, the United National Congress has pledged to make quality homes more affordable for the youth of the nation. Emphasising the significance of quality housing, the UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted that their party is committed to providing a better quality of living at more affordable prices for the young people of the island.

She added that in Trinidad and Tobago, it is common for two and three generations of the family to live in the same house or same apartment, often with some members sleeping on floors because of the price of land and houses being out of reach. She therefore ensured and aimed at making quality housing more affordable and accessible for the younger generation.

She added that they are committed to enhance the quality of live for all the residents, providing them a place where they can live comfortably.

“When the UNC wins, affordable home ownership wins! Too many families are crammed into small spaces—some even sleeping on floors. Let’s work together to make quality homes affordable for our youth,” said UNC leader.

UNC announces to launch one-stop shop for building approvals

The UNC leader also announced about launching a one-stop shop for building approvals and said that the citizens will no longer have to run to multiple agencies. She added that the UNC will work to create a single umbrella, i.e., a single entity to process approvals for land development or building construction applications.

She added that they are committed to taking significant measures with a vision to help the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in every possible way. She aimed at making Trinidad and Tobago, a thriving and prosperous nation, where each citizen can enjoy a better quality of life. The Opposition leader said that this one-stop shop will not only make the process easier but also affordable, ensuring a quality of life for all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

“We'll bring down the desiccated units from fire, WASA and tech, town and country planning, health, and the regional corporations under a single unit. You know why this is important? You don't have to run around, to all these different agencies. Because when you want to build a house, you want approvals, you have to get fire, Wasa, Town and Country, Health, Regional Corporation.”

“All of this, you have to run all over Trinidad. By the time you're done, all your money done. So, we will have to bring it under an umbrella as a one stop shop, as a one stop shop. This will, of course, bring down prices,” said Kamla Persad-Bissessar.