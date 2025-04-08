UNC demands Clarity and Transparency ahead of 2025 General Elections in Trinidad and Tobago

The meeting between the UNC and EBC on Monday, 7th April 2025, was attended by key representatives from both the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and UNC delegates.

The Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago, United National Congress demanded for clarity, transparency and accountability ahead of the General Elections, scheduled to take place on 28th April, 2025. Recently, the UNC conducted a meeting with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and exchanged significant dialogues on pressing issues and concerns that were required to be tackled ahead of the Election.

The UNC delegates those attended the meeting included, Dave Tancoo – Chairman, Peter Kanhai – General Secretary, Khadijah Ameen – National Elections Coordinator, Barry Padarath – Party Organiser, Saddam Hosein – Research Officer, Feeroz Khan – National Campaign Manager, Vijay Gosyne – Data Coordinator and Senator Wade Mark.

During the meeting, the UNC expressed their major concerns regarding the integrity issues of two major elections that remain unresolved. Shedding light on those issues, the UNC reiterated their commitment to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Trinidad and Tobago. They added that UNC will make every possible effort in order to not allow unresolved concerns, conflicting statements, or bureaucratic silence which could jeopardise the future of their democracy.

Trinidad and Tobago must not hold election without independent International Scrutiny: UNC

The UNC highlighted about contradictory statement of PNM where the Prime Minister Stuart Young claimed about sending an invitation to the Commonwealth Secretariat on 20th March. Notably, the statement completely contradicts the revelation made by EBC, where they shared that they have not received any confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office or any other state authority regarding the presence of international election observers.

Shedding light on the presence of international election observers, the UNC noted that “Trinidad and Tobago must not hold an election without independent international scrutiny.” They added that the Election observation by impartial international bodies is a standard democratic safeguard, especially in a context where public confidence in the electoral process must be protected and upheld.

Appointment or Removal of Returning Officers must lie with EBC, said United National Congress

The Opposition Party also emphasised on their concern about the inability of the EBC to replace or discipline Returning Officers. Sharing their experience, the UNC noted that they requested about replacing the Returning Officer in Couva South due to their lack of confidence in the Officer’s impartiality.

While describing it as problematic, the UNC expressed shock at the EBC’s response when they said that the power to appoint or replace a Returning Officer stays only with the President. The UNC while slamming this decision noted the President’s political history as a former PNM Member of Parliament, and the well-known affiliations of her spouse, siblings, and in-laws, deep in the heart of, and high up the rankings in, the PNM.

The UNC therefore, questioned the impartiality of such appointments and the ability to take corrective action when misconduct arises. Therefore, the UNC expressed their desire that this mechanism should atleast exist within the EBC itself, ensuring the transparency and accountability of the Elections.

The UNC added that they are committed to ensure fair elections in Trinidad and Tobago. Therefore, she called on public, civil society, media, and democratic institutions to join them in demanding transparency, accountability, and action.

“What’s at stake is nothing less than the integrity of our electoral system,” said the United National Congress.