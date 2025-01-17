Trinidad and Tobago reports first HMPV case

The lab official has not unveiled any specific details on the patient yet, stating that the sample was merely sent by the doctor of the patient.

One case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) was confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, marking the first reported instance of the virus in the country. As per reports, the patient was tested positive and a case was detected in November 2024 through a Nasopharyngeal swab sample using PCR lab analysis.

Last Sunday, the Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago, Terrance DeyalSingh denied any confirmed case of HMPV in the country. However, an official report released by the St Augustine Medical Laboratory Limited (STAML) confirmed that the case was detected back in November, 2024, marking the first HMPV case in Trinidad and Tobago.

The lab official has not unveiled any specific details on the patient yet, stating that the sample was merely sent by the doctor of the patient. Following the release of the report by lab, the Health Minister emphasised on the incident and said that “HMPV is not new to the world.” He therefore, added that the cases detected in November 2024 cannot be considered as the first case of the virus as the virus has been in circulation since 2001.

Minister Singh highlighted about the number of confirmed cases of HMPV in Trinidad and Tobago recorded in last 6 years, marking 34 cases. The number of cases recorded in 2024 was 7, 9 in 2023, 1 in 2022, 0 in 2021, 5 in 2020 and 12 in 2019. He added that HMPV is not a notifiable disease at the time and is not a new virus. The Minister added that CARPHA had said that earlier that HMPV is not pandemic material, therefore, he asked the citizens to not be scared of it.

Minister Terrance DeyalSingh also ensured to monitor international and local developments, aiming to ensure and elevate the quality of life for all the citizens.

What is HMPV and its causes

According to World Health Organization, HMPV is one of the viruses which causes the common cold (upper respiratory infection.) It was first identified in 2001 and has been spreading among people for many decades. HMPV is most commonly spread from person to person through close contact with someone who is infected via secretions from coughing and sneezing or touching objects such as toys.

Symptoms of HMPV

Most patients with HMPV have mild upper respiratory symptoms similar to a cold. Those may include,

· Cough

· Runny nose or nasal congestion

· Sore throat

· Fever

In more severe cases, patients may experience wheezing, difficulty breathing and asthma flare-ups. Secondary lower respiratory infections may occur such as bronchiolitis, bronchitis or pneumonia, requiring additional medical care.

How HMPV is treated?

HMPV commonly clears up on its own, treatment is mostly geared toward easing symptoms. Generally, this means using over-the-counter medications to control pain and fever, along with a decongestant. Patients with more severe wheezing and coughing may require a temporary inhaler. The steps that can be taken to prevent HMPV includes, avoid touching people who are infected and wash hands often. Patients suffering from chronic lung diseases such as COPD, asthma have also been advised to take preventions.