World Creole Music Festival 2025: Dominica celebrates 25th Jubilee Edition

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival, also known as the Jubilee Year edition.

Dominica: World Creole Music Festival is celebrated every year in Dominica to celebrate the island’s rich creole culture through music, featuring genres like bouyon, calypso, reggae, and soca. The 25th World Creole Music Festival is scheduled to take place from October 24 to October 26, 2025 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau.

This year will mark the 25th edition of the festival’s annual celebration and is also known as the “Jubilee Year” edition. Both locals and tourists are being encouraged to not miss this festival. In a post shared on Instagram, Dominica Festivals wrote, “WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL (WCMF) 2025 …YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO MISS THE JUBILEE YEAR!!! 25 in 2025!!!”

It is an annual three-day music festival which is held on the island of Dominica during the final weekend in October. This festival was first organized to promote Dominican tourism and create a platform for the local island music.

The unique festival is held for more than two decades in the capital city of the island – Roseau, for the enjoyment of viewers who enjoy music and performances from different Caribbean genres.

Notably, entertainers from the Caribbean, French Antilles, Africa, and North America attend this festival every year. It was first celebrated in 1997 to boost the tourist arrivals during the island’s Independence celebrations on November 3.

The World Creole Music Festival is often called “The Festival That Never Sleeps” as it kicks-off in the evening and lasts into the morning. Moreover, it is a part of a three-week festival that also features Cadence-Lypso competition and Creole In The Park.

The festival is managed by the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), formerly headed by Executive Directors Claudine Springer (2016), Natalie Clarke (2012-2014) and Val "Young Bull" Cuffy, who had a decade-long tenure and currently serves as a consultant to the DFC.