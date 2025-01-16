Mashramani 2025: Celebrating Culture and Creativity as One Guyana

The Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth of Guyana reveals a bigger, better Mashramani 2025, aiming to unite thousands in celebrating the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Mashramani, an annual cultural festival also known as Republic Day is all set to return Guyana, with an array of exciting events and activities, scheduled to take place from 17th January to 23rd February, 2025. All these events are scheduled to be held under the theme, “Expressing our culture and creativity as One Guyana.”

While sharing the schedule of events, the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth of Guyana aimed at marking the bigger and better celebration for the 2025 edition of Mashramani. Shedding light on the celebration, the authorities expressed desire of bringing thousands of visitors and Guyanese from all walks of life together to pay homage to the rich and diverse cultural tapestry of the nation.

The Ministry emphasized on the festivities and aimed at offering the infectious rhythms of drums, steel pan melodies and pulsating beats of Soca music. They highlighted about the parade and other events of Mashramani, referred it a testament to the creativity and skill of local artists.

Streets of Guyana to fill with vibrant colours and pulsating rhythms

The Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth of Guyana focused on the celebration and expressed their desire to grace the streets of the nation with a greater array of vibrantly decorated floats and innovative costume bands. The authorities aimed at hosting functions at different regions of the country, with their vision to connect all the Guyanese, fostering a sense of unity and belonging among all.

Mashramani 2025 (Calendar of Events)

Friday, 17th January – Banks Mas In De Avenue (16:00 hrs) – Main Street

Friday, 24th January - Banks Mas In De Avenue (16:00 hrs) – Main Street

Saturday, 25th January – Mashramani Pop-Up Concert (17:00 hrs) – Anna Regina Car Park

Sunday, 26th January – Republic Bank Panorama Launch Party (17:00 hrs) – Seawall Band Stand

Friday, 31st January - Mas In De Avenue (16:00 hrs) – Main Street

Sunday, 2nd February – Mashramani Pop-Up Concert (17:00 hrs) – West Mall Region 3

Friday, 7th February - Banks Mas In De Avenue (16:00 hrs) – Main Street

Saturday, 8th February - Mashramani Pop-Up Concert (16:00 hrs) – Bath Settlement

Friday, 14th February - Banks Mas In De Avenue (16:00 hrs) – Main Street

Saturday, 15th February – Soca Monarch Finals (21:00 hrs) – Georgetown Bus Park Linden

Sunday, 16th February – Dancehall Monarch (22:00 hrs) – 1823 Monument Site Kitty Seawall

Sunday, 16th February – Chutney Monarch (20:00 hrs) – Classic Hotel Parking Lot Region 6

Tuesday – Friday (18th – 21st February) – A Taste of Guyana (16:00 hrs) – Main Street

Wednesday, 19th February – Republic Bank Mashramani Panorama Steel Band Competition (18:00 hrs) – Kingston Beach

Thursday, 20th February – Calypso Monarch Final (19:00 hrs) – Main Street

Friday, 21st February – One Guyana Mashramani Energy Champion of Champions Concert (20:00 hrs) – Main Street

Saturday, 22nd February – Splashramani (20:00 hrs) – Guyana National Stadium

Saturday, 22nd February – Republic Flag Raising (22:00 hrs) – Public Buildings

Sunday, 23rd February – Costume and Float Parade (11:00 hrs) – Georgetown

Sunday, 23rd February – Mashramani (20:00 hrs) – Kingston Beach

What is Mashramani?

Mashramani is an annual festival of Guyana which was originated in the mining town of Linden and was dubbed a national event on 23rd Feb, 1970. The festival celebrates country’s independence and is considered the greatest festival of the nation. The festival is a grand display of patriotism that lives and blooms in the heart and spirit of every Guyanese.