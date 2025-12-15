Belize: Family seeks answers after men allegedly beaten and robbed on George Price Highway

The motorcyclists were shot at, forced to stop and one was beaten while their motorcycle was stolen, despite all documents being in order.

Belize: A family is demanding answers after a frightening incident which allegedly took place with them on Sunday morning, December 14, 2025. According to the family, the incident occurred at around 10:47am on the George Price Highway, near Teakettle Village.

Two men, identified as brothers and cousins, were traveling by motorcycle from Spanish Lookout to Belmopan. They were heading out to see their mother. The family reported that the men were pulled over by a car which had full tinted windows and no visible license plate. Out of safety concern, the riders did not stop and continued moving on the highway.

The police said that the family further shared that seeing the motorcycle ride away, the occupants of the car started shooting. This caused the motorcyclists to pull over at a place known as the S Curve, which is considered to be a dangerous spot for road users.

One of the guys was then taken off the motorcycle and beaten, although he did not put up any resistance. The family also said that the motorcycle was taken away by the suspects, despite all documents being in order. They offered no clear explanation of the degree of force used with the two boys.

The family believes that the individuals involved in the crime may have been police officers. If confirmed, this incident would be a serious crime of power abuse. The locals are urging the Prime Minister for support in pushing for better police training, accountability and discipline.

The family said that the citizens should feel safe at the hands of the public safety officers instead of being afraid of them. Police have not released any official statement on this, while the investigations remain ongoing.