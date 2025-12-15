Grenada: Operations Disrupted at Maurice Bishop International Airport Amid Staff Illnesses

The illness coincided with ongoing discussions between the company and the Bank and General Workers Union over worker benefits, including the controversial Christmas bonus.

Grenada: Operations at Maurice Bishop International Airport were affected on Friday, December 13, 2025, after several Aviation Services of Grenada Ltd (ASG) employees reported to have fallen ill. ASG is the main ground handling company at the airport.

Joseph Mitchell, President of the Bank and General Workers Union, said that the management was notified of the illnesses. He said that the illness is interfering with regular airport operations. “As far as I am aware, some of the workers have reportedly informed management that they are sick, so what is happening is that workers of ASG at the airport are sick,” noted Mitchell.

ASG performs key airport functions such as passenger check-in, baggage handling, ramp services and cargo. They provide services for commercial, cargo and private flights.

The large number of sick reports came in during ongoing discussion between the Union and ASG. The talks focused on worker benefits which included a Christmas bonus. According to sources, most of the agreement was already sorted.

Aviation Services of Grenada Ltd is a division of the Grenada Airports Authority. A source which is well versed in the matter reported that they are at the end of their financial resources. It is not yet clear if the sick leave was an act of protest. But the timing has been suspected by the netizens.

“The ASG team is claiming that the Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) is not paying bonuses to workers, and as a subsidiary of GAA, the ground handling company is not in a better financial position,” shared the source.

Staff issues caused delays and cancelations. British Airways flight 2158, which was scheduled to travel from Saint Lucia to Grenada has been cancelled. The plane arrived in Saint Lucia but did not continue to Grenada.

It leaves passengers in the dark about which agency will help with accommodation and how to continue with their journey. This issue will be addressed publicly on Monday, December 15, according to President Mitchell.

The information on the Grenada Airports Authority site shows mixed flight activity. A few departures and arrivals appear as normal. Some have been delayed, while others are enroute.