Jamaica: Early morning fire destroys three homes on Mountain View Avenue

Preliminary reports suggest the fire erupted near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Deanery Road, leaving residents with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Jamaica: A devastating early morning fire on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston destroyed three houses, leaving at least 20 residents, including eight children, homeless. The blaze, which broke in the morning, quickly engulfed the homes, prompting a swift response from the fire department that brought the fire under control.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause, but preliminary reports indicate that it erupted near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Deanery Road around 11:20 a.m.

Swept through the three homes on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston this morning leaving residents with nothing but clothes on their backs.

Following the blaze outbreak the fire department was contacted and shortly afterwards arrived on the scene, brought the flame under control and fully extinguished the flame.

While the cause of the flame outbreak still remains unknown, citizens of Jamaica took to Facebook to comment on the tragic occurrence with some speculating as to what may have been the cause of the blaze.

With one use Shana Fearon-Anderson stating, “After the hurricane Mellissa who inspect these wiring to see if a building electrical wiring is safe before turning on back the power because since the hurricane I’ve seen a whole lot of places going up in flames.”

While another wrote “People..is this an “electrical” problem? Unno please be careful because right now, the attention is on the Melissa victims! Don’t bother to call on the Government at all as they are under pressure for even trying to get JPS help for the communities without electricity…”

Following Hurricane Mellissa passage in Jamaica, there have been a number of fire outbreaks as just last month, Usain Bolt’s "Tracks & Records" restaurant in Montego Bay was also left ablaze with speculations that it was due to electrical wiring.

Hurricane Melissa caused significant damage in Jamaica, the residents are being urged to exercise caution as the government continues to restore electrical systems.