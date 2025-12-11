Belize kidnapping case sparks outrage after accused admits predatory urges

The victim’s mother says the incident has shattered their family’s sense of safety, and the child remains traumatized and fearful.

Belize: Kareem Hamilton, aged 37, appeared before the court on Monday, December 8, 2025, for his guilty plea in the case of kidnapping a 5-year old girl. His recent appearance shocked the entire community as the court read his Social Inquiry Report (SIR) in which the accused shared his thoughts, admitting to having sexual desires toward minors.

The Crown, during the time, reported that the report was very disturbing. The prosecutor asked for a 65% maximum term for the kidnapping charge. Hamilton was represented by attorney Abibi Moguel of Lynden Jones & Associates. He pleaded guilty on November 17, 2025 before Justice Nigel Pilgrim in the High Court.

In his SIR report, he stated that he has “a strong urge for sexual desires including towards minors.” When asked about these issues, he told the social worker that he did not want to talk about it as he “did not want the devil in him to come out.”

Hamilton put forth different accounts of his crime. In a psychiatric evaluation, he said that the child’s father had hired him to kidnap the girl. But in the report, he admitted to wanting to take her and raise the child as his own. The SIR report also included details of his sexual feelings for children which Hamilton’s lawyer did not deny.

Hamilton’s lawyer, Abibi Moguel shared that he is willing to go for counseling and treatment. This may present Hamilton as a candidate for rehabilitation. Judge Nigel Pilgrim told both sides to come back to clarify mitigating factors before sentencing.

Hamilton was caught on May 16, 2024, soon after which he pleaded guilty. According to the eyewitnesses, the accused was already four houses down with the child in his arms when the neighbours started chasing him and handed him over to the police. Hamilton, at first, claimed to be the child’s uncle.

Victim Statements

The victim’s 27-year old mother said that the child was taken by an unknown man. She further added that they had no idea what his motive was and why he wanted their daughter. “My child keeps mentioning the incident and is afraid to go back to school. I have lost trust in anyone around me. Our lives will never be the same,” said the girl’s mother.

The 5-year old girl also gave her statement. She said that she was angry and sad on the day of her kidnapping as she did not know the man and was angry as she never listened to her mother. “When I wake up out of my sleep, I am scared because I am afraid someone will grab me,” shared the traumatized girl.

The investigations remain ongoing as Hamilton is being kept behind bars. The court has been adjourned by Justice Pilgrim until December 17, 2025.