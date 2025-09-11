Saint Lucia introduces self-service kiosks at Hewanorra and George F.L. Charles Airports

Saint Lucia: Air travel has entered a new age with the launch of modern self service kiosks on the island. The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) recently introduced these machines at the two primary ports of entry in the island. These include Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) and George F. L. Charles Airport (GFLCA).

This development will ensure better and easier passenger processing which puts Saint Lucia closer to global airport technology standards. The kiosks are a part of a regional initiative called the “Regional Integration Through Growth, Harmonization and Technology (RIGHT) Programme.”

This initiative is supported by the European Union through the 11th European Development Fund. It was coordinated by the OECS Commission, with an aim to improve immigration services across the Eastern Caribbean.

At present, 8 kiosks have been installed at HIA which is the main international airport of Saint Lucia. 2 more of these are placed at GFLCA in Castries. These machines allow the passengers to process their arrival in under a minute. This reduces wait time in line and also allows for immigration officers to give more time to focus on security and customer care.

The Kiosks are designed as virtual travel agents. Passengers may use them to pass the identity checks by scanning in their documents without the need of support from the airport staff. However, travelers must complete the online immigration form before they arrive. This form is available at stlucia.org/entry .

The Airport Manager of HIA, Hasani Neptune, said that the kiosks will improve airport operations and services at both Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) and George F. L. Charles Airport (GFLCA).

“The implementation of these kiosks will not only boost operational capacity at both of Saint Lucia’s airports but will also elevate the quality of service provided to our passengers,” said Neptune. He further noted that although the machines are still in pilot stage, these will bring a great change during the peak travel times.