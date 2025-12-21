Three Family Members Killed in Clarendon; Suspect in Police Custody

Police said the suspect, a 26-year-old relative of the victims, was found at the scene and admitted to the killings.

Jamaica: A man has been taken into custody by the local police after a shocking crime in Rocky Point, Clarendon. Three members of the same family were killed in this incident on Thursday night, December 18, 2025. The murder occurred in a section of the community called Frazersfield. Many residents reported disturbance at night, with loud noises coming from a home.

The victims were identified to be Annette Lindo and her son Lynval Henry. At the time of the incident, Henry was 32 and worked as a fisherman. Also among the dead was Ingrid Keisha Lindo, a vendor from West End in Rocky Point.

According to official police reports, the suspect was identified as a 26-year old man, who was related to the victims. He is Annette Lindo’s son and was the brother and cousin of the other two victims. Investigators revealed that the suspect was found at the scene. He was sitting down and confessed to the killings. He was detained and kept at the scene to look for items of evidential value.

Police were called to reports of an incident at an address in Frazersfield at 9:10pm. Upon entering the property, they found three victims with significant chop wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, even before they could be transported to the hospital.

Investigators are still present at the scene as they look for more evidence to put this case to rest. The JCF also reported that they are in the middle of an in-depth investigation into the case. They are trying to determine the motive or circumstances that may have led to the killings.

Locals are sharing their shock on social media. One of the netizens wrote, “Why family members killing their own family so much nowadays this is sad.” Another one shared, “Very disturbing and sad. Right before the holidays. Prayers to the victims and families.”