Belize: Tour Guide Killed in Late-Night Crash on George Price Highway

Police said the victim crashed into a house being transported on a trailer without a required escort during restricted hours.

21st of December 2025

Belize: A 38-year old man was reported dead in a light night crash on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The deceased has been identified as tour guide Dean Martin Perez. The accident took place on George Price Highway, near Mile 18, shortly after midnight. According to official reports, he was driving towards Belize City, when his truck crashed into a house that was being carried on a flatbed trailer.

Police said that the home was very big and blocked most of the road. Perez did not have much time or space to react to the impact. In the crash, his gray Chevy Trail SUV was damaged. After the crash, the tour guide was trapped in his car. First responders went to the scene, but he was declared dead at the site due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Investigators said that 25-year old Zinadine Hernandez was behind the wheel of the trailer. The house was in the process of being moved from Shipyard in the Orange Walk District to Dangriga in the Stann Creek District.

Witnesses said that they saw Perez’s car coming at a very fast speed with the high beams on. The SUV hit the front of the house before it left the road and landed into a ditch. Police have issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the trailer driver. 

Large vehicles, which fall into the oversized category, are legally required by law to have a police or Department of Transport escort. At the time of the accident, there was no authorized escort present. A private car was moving ahead of the trailer truck but it did not give necessary warning to other drivers.

The reports also suggested that the house was being moved during restricted time periods - between 9:00pm and 5:00am. The trailer was also not insured and had a fault with its tail light which increased the risk to other road users.

Along with sharing condolences with the victim’s family, netizens are also asking local authorities for stricter measures and punishments. “What is the violation, stop drive drunk,” wrote Elvis Alvarado on Facebook.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Oil spill in Tobago, credits to Facebook

Oil Spill Crisis in Tobago: Cleaning ongoing, oil still trapped in Gulf Stream vessel

15th of April 2024

Schedule of flights from Caribbean nations to Saint Lucia has been released by Ministry of Tourism. Picture Credits: Google Images

Know here: Schedule of flights from Caribbean nations to Saint Lucia

6th of January 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew meets members of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society Picture Courtesy: SKNIS

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew meets members of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society

4th of November 2022

Saint Lucia: SMMA hosts water quality awareness campaign

Saint Lucia: SMMA hosts water quality awareness campaign

23rd of September 2022

Health Minister Deyalsingh expresses concern over people holding parties as SOE will end

14th of November 2021

Haiti, Dominican Republic to be removed from UK’s red list along with 5 other nations

29th of October 2021

Barbados log 183 fresh COVID-19 cases on island

T&T logs 183 new COVID-19 cases with 9 new death cases

5th of August 2021

New COVID-19 guidelines issued for tourists in St. Kitts and Nevis

New COVID-19 guidelines issued for tourists in St. Kitts and Nevis

6th of June 2021