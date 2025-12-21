Belize: Tour Guide Killed in Late-Night Crash on George Price Highway

Belize: A 38-year old man was reported dead in a light night crash on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The deceased has been identified as tour guide Dean Martin Perez. The accident took place on George Price Highway, near Mile 18, shortly after midnight. According to official reports, he was driving towards Belize City, when his truck crashed into a house that was being carried on a flatbed trailer.

Police said that the home was very big and blocked most of the road. Perez did not have much time or space to react to the impact. In the crash, his gray Chevy Trail SUV was damaged. After the crash, the tour guide was trapped in his car. First responders went to the scene, but he was declared dead at the site due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Investigators said that 25-year old Zinadine Hernandez was behind the wheel of the trailer. The house was in the process of being moved from Shipyard in the Orange Walk District to Dangriga in the Stann Creek District.

Witnesses said that they saw Perez’s car coming at a very fast speed with the high beams on. The SUV hit the front of the house before it left the road and landed into a ditch. Police have issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the trailer driver.

Large vehicles, which fall into the oversized category, are legally required by law to have a police or Department of Transport escort. At the time of the accident, there was no authorized escort present. A private car was moving ahead of the trailer truck but it did not give necessary warning to other drivers.

The reports also suggested that the house was being moved during restricted time periods - between 9:00pm and 5:00am. The trailer was also not insured and had a fault with its tail light which increased the risk to other road users.

Along with sharing condolences with the victim’s family, netizens are also asking local authorities for stricter measures and punishments. “What is the violation, stop drive drunk,” wrote Elvis Alvarado on Facebook.