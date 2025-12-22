Authorities confirm continued US entry for all existing visa holders from Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda

Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda have clarified that citizens holding valid U.S. visas will be allowed to travel to the United States after new restrictions take effect in January 2026.

Caribbean: The government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda have responded to the Partial Visa travel restrictions which have been imposed by the government of the United States of America. The two nations have been taking this development very seriously and have issued a clarification on the development after communication with the officials from the Embassy of the United States of America in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The travel restrictions will come into effect for the citizens of both the islands starting January 1, 2026. The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the matter for the people of Dominica. He has confirmed that all visa holders who have previously issued valid visas to the United States of America will be allowed to travel to the country without any problems.

“Dominicans, who are currently holders of visas of any kind or type, are able to travel to the United States after 1st January 2026,” said PM Skerrit. He further thanked the Head of Mission and the Embassy of the United States for reaching this decision and called it a major development for both the nations.

The Prime Minister of Dominica also confirmed that his administration will continue to remain in communication with partners in the United States of America. He pledged to address all the issues that the United States of America lays down for them.

The officials have also shared that the Commonwealth of Dominica and the United States of America have been longtime partners and will continue to work with them for the future of their partnership.

Antigua and Barbuda citizens with valid US visas unaffected by new entry measures

The Office of the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda has also shared that the passport holders of Antigua and Barbuda, who currently hold Visas to the United States of America, will be allowed to enter the country as per the previously issued visa tenure. The office of the Prime Minister has confirmed that B-1, B-2, J, and M visas for tourist, business, student and other valid United States-issued visas.

If a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda has a valid Visa from the United States of America before December 31, 2025, will be able to travel to United States without a hitch in their plans. The office of the Prime Minister has also clarified that the visas which will be issued to the nationals of Antigua and Barbuda beyond this date will be subject to new arrangements that are still to be worked out with several Caribbean countries. Antigua and Barbuda continues to be part of these discussions as well.

Furthermore, the officials have shared that for the new arrangements, the passport holders of Antigua and Barbuda will be required to submit biometric information in full compatibility with United States biometric systems.

The government has confirmed that they understand that the United States of America has introduced these restrictions in pursuit of strengthening their national security. The officials have shared that they are grateful for the officers who have engaged with the members of the government to address the restrictions.