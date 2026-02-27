Man arrested in connection with murder of 14-year-old girl in Essequibo Coast

Police are investigating the death of 14-year-old, who passed away after complications following childbirth, with a 28-year-old relative taken into custody on charges related to her pregnancy.

Guyana: A 28-year-old man was arrested on murder charges of his close relative - 14-year-old girl from Good Hope Village, Essequibo Coast. The incident took place on Monday, February 23. The victim has been identified as Preetam, who was living in Essequibo Coast with her one-month old child and parents.

Police reported that the victim died almost a month after giving birth. She was last seen alive on Sunday evening, February 22, and was found motionless the next morning. Preetam was immediately rushed to Suddie Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The latest post-mortem reports indicated that the teen mother died from heart failure and anaemia. The autopsy was conducted by government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh. Investigations remain active as no signs of violence were observed.

According to the police reports, the teen victim who died during the early hours of Republic Day, had given birth in late January, after a pregnancy that was not widely known in the community. The police reports also stated that the teen victim may have first attempted to keep the pregnancy a secret from her family members and the community.

Further the reports claim that the girl allegedly attempted to deliver the baby on her own due to which she faced some medical complications but survived. However after the birth of a healthy child authorities including the Welfare Office, the Education Department, and the Child Protection Agency were called and notified about the matter.

Following which the authorities launched an investigation into the matter to know the person from whom the teen got pregnant. But on Monday, February 23, days after giving birth and suffering medical complications the teen passed away at her home in Good Hope Village, Essequibo Coast.

Since then, a 28-year-old relative of the teen has been taken into custody by the police on allegations of impregnating a child. Also the body of the teen has been removed and transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

The incident shocked the members of the community of Good Hope Village, as many people described the teen as a quiet, silent, and gentle child who used to help and respect everyone. They also stated that she was an active member of her Sunday school but suddenly she stopped attending school and started skipping her classes.

Residents are also urging the authorities to conduct a thorough and deep investigation into the matter so the accused who made the child pregnant gets what he deserves. People also asked the officers from the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety and medical support of her new born baby who lost her mother.