Dominica to welcome over 15,000 Cruise Passengers this week

March 1 is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 4,000 passengers arriving on four ships.

Dominica: Ministry of Tourism of Dominica has confirmed that over 15,000 cruise passengers are set to arrive at the island's ports during the week of February 23 to March 1, 2026 which will boost the tourism and economy of the island.

The news of the arrival of cruises was commenced on Monday, February 23, by the Ministry of Tourism who confirmed that three vessels will arrive which will bring 1,440 visitors to the island of Dominica.

These three ships include MV Viking Sea berthed which went to Roseau with 1,000 passengers, MV Royal Clipper anchored at Cabrits with 260 passengers and last ship MV Star Flyer docked at the same berth with 180 passengers.

According to Dominica's weekly cruise schedule, released by the Ministry of Tourism, approximately 15,015 visitors are expected to visit the island throughout the week starting from February 23 to March 1.

The cruise schedule also reveals that almost eleven vessels are expected to come to Dominica during this week where they will be docked at port including Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port.

However on Tuesday, February 24, Dominica was not expecting any cruises but Sunday, March 1 will be considered as the busiest day for the nation as more than 4,000 passengers will get off from 4 ships.

15,000 passengers who came to the nation this week are set to explore the island's beauty and nature including engaging in the island's different activities around every corner, visiting every small business owner which will play a major role in boosting and upgrading the nation’s economy.

On Wednesday, February 25, MV Jewel of the Seas arrived at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2,496 visitors and the following day, February 26, MV Grand Princess is anticipated to dock at Woodbridge Bay Port, which will bring 2,600 passengers to the Nature Island.

And on February 28, two vessels including MV Mein Schiff 2 and MV Vision of the Seas, both will arrive on the island with a total of 3,894 tourists to Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.

The arrival of cruises will end on Sunday, March 1, with the arrival of another four ships including MV Enchanted Princess, MV Silver Shadow, SY Sea Cloud II and Le Bellot, which are expected to bring a total of 4,584 tourists and which will mark the highest numbers of tourists arrived in Dominica.