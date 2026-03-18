St. Kitts and Nevis launches Regional Economic Agri-Insurance Programme to shield farmers from climate risks

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew attended the Agriculture Insurance Launch event on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. He described the Regional Economic Agri-Insurance Programme (REAP) as a large step in the right direction for farmers and growth of agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew said that the programme will help them stay prepared for disasters by providing farmers and fishers timely help without waiting for months for assistance. He said that agriculture always faces challenges because of climate change, like strong storms, droughts and other disasters which have increased the risk for farmers.

The government will be investing $1 million every year in the agriculture sector. “Through the launch of the REAP initiative, my Government is investing $1 million annually to ensure that our farmers and fisherfolk are not left vulnerable in the face of droughts, storms, and other challenges beyond their control,” said the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The programme would also reduce the risks through the use of components to support its framework. REAP makes use of data, satellite information, and thresholds to initiate payments, allowing the farmers to return to their activities and continue producing the products without significant delays.

Prime Minister Drew said that the funds are being used to make the programme accessible for everyone. It also includes insurance costs, so that farmers do not have to pay out of their pockets. “For too long, too many have lost everything in a matter of hours, with no certainty of how they would recover. That must change,” he added.

This initiative will provide farmers and fisherfolk with immediate financial support, which will also end uncertainty. This initiative is also a step toward the government, regional and private sectors coming together to improve the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister said that the investment is not limited to farming; it also provides safety, stability and respect. He said that this project will give farmers and fishermen the confidence to grow and develop the country.

“As we advance our Sustainable Island State Agenda, we are clear: food security is non-negotiable, and those who sustain us must be protected,” stated PM Drew.

During the launch event Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Samal Duggins; senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture; representatives from Lynch Caribbean Brokers Ltd. and National Caribbean Insurance; farmers and fisherfolk from across St. Kitts and Nevis were present.