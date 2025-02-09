St Kitts and Nevis Carnival 2024: Sugar Mas 53 concludes successfully with increase in Air-Arrivals

St Kitts and Nevis saw a record 16,274 air-arrivals during Sugar Mas 53, marking an increase of over 4,000 passengers compared to the previous year's celebration.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival 2024, Sugar Mas 53 concluded on a successful note, marking increase in air-arrivals. The revellers filled the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis with their energy, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Federation.

Sharing the data on his official Facebook account, the Minister of Creative Economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins referred to Sugar Mas 53, the “biggest and boldest” Carnival ever. He added that the country has registered history, describing Sugar Mas 53 as a cultural movement that has broken all previous records, boosted the economy, and showcased St. Kitts & Nevis on the global stage.

St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed around 16,274 air-arrivals during the Sugar Mas 53, marking the highest-ever arrivals at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. The country marked a significant increase of more than 4000 passengers compared to the previous year’s Sugas Mas 52.

The country also featured over 30 private jets, highlighting the growing appeal of the Carnival among international travellers.

The increase in air-arrivals has also played a significant role in boosting hotel occupancy rates, marking 90% for Marriott, 90% for Park Hyatt, 90% for Royal St. Kitts and 80% for KOI. Not only this, more than 200 vendors also participated during the season which helped them in generating significant amount of revenue.

Streets of St. Kitts and Nevis came alive with flair, energy, creativity

The streets of St Kitts and Nevis came alive with the largest ever grand parade of the country, filling the streets with over 3000 mas revellers, commemorating flair, energy and creativity. Additionally, over 6,000 Jouvert warriors brought unmatched energy of Carnival, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the island.

The jouvert performers made all the citizens grooved to their tunes, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills, talent, abilities and techniques. Not only this, the Federation also recorded the largest-ever junior folklore troupe registration, with over 1500 clowns and 250 folklore performers signing up for the event.

Sugar Mas 53 – Celebration of culture

Minister Samal Duggins asserted about the celebration, calling it a statement of their culture, economic impact and the nation pride. He added that the craze of Sugar Mar 53 was not only seen on streets but also across the social media platforms. As, the country marked around 3.3 million Facebook views during the Carnival season.

Minister Duggins reiterated their commitment to transforming the creative industries, expanding opportunities for cultural entrepreneurs, and ensuring that Sugar Mas continues to be the biggest and best in the region!