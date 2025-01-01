Guyanese passengers stranded at Saint Lucia Airport due to repeated British Airways delays

The Guyanese passengers, travelling on British Airways 2158 has been stranded at Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) since Monday due to repeated delays. The passengers have therefore, expressed their frustration and have demanded for better communication and compensation from the airlines.

The passengers who are stranded at the airport from last few days have expressed their disappointment and concerns over the lack of timely updates and adequate accommodations for families. They have mentioned about lack of basic necessities, including food, water and lodging.

What happened at the Hewanorra International Airport

As per the details, the British Airways flight was initially scheduled to depart Saint Lucia on Monday but was later postponed to Tuesday due to some mechanical issue with the aircraft. On that day, the authorities of British Airways arranged accommodations at nearby hotels and villas and sent an email regarding the rescheduling of the flight for the next day at 6:00 pm.

When the passengers returned to the airport on the next day, they were informed about the cancellation of flight operations yet again. Shedding light on the repeated delays, the authorities of British Airways said that they have cancelled the operations due to the crew members not receiving sufficient rest and failing to report for their respective duties.

Citizens criticized British Airways

After the incident went viral on social media, the passengers slammed the airline for continuous delays and frustrating the passengers. They also shared their past experience with the airline.

An individual, with Facebook handle Michael Seepersaud, said, “The crew got drunk in Saint Lucia and couldn't report for their shift. Worst airline in terms of customer service. Had an incident earlier this year with BA on that same route. They forgot to serve me food and when I enquired, I was rudely treated by the cabin crew.”

“I flew in here on Monday afternoon and was told British Airways is grounded due to technical difficulties had passengers waiting to get back on the flight to Gatwick which never made it out of Saint Lucia to Guyana for it to return back to Saint Lucia,” as phrased by another social media user, Sat Anjali Finey.

Stranded Passengers demand clear communication with authorities of British Airways

The passengers stranded at the airport are demanding for clear communication with the representatives of the airline. However, the British Airways has not issued any official statement yet on the extended delay. The passengers have asked the airline to confirm them about their accurate departure time.