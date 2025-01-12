Over 16,000 air arrivals boost St Kitts and Nevis' economy during Sugar Mas 53

The Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport of St Kitts and Nevis marked the arrival of over 16,000 air travellers at the conclusion of highly-anticipated Carnival of the nation, Sugar Mas 53. This remarkable figure marks the significant increase of more than 4000 passengers in comparison to the previous year’s Sugar Mas 52.

In the 2024 edition, the authorities welcomed around 11,900 passengers for Sugar Mas 52. This increase in thousands of passengers signifies growth not only in the arrivals but also the positive impact on the economic conditions of the Federation.

Boost in local economy

Shedding light on the positive impact of Sugar Mas 53, the authorities of St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival said that the major increase on passenger arrivals has significantly contributed to the local economy. They mentioned that almost 100% of the budget attributed to the Sugar Mas budget is reinvested back into the local economy.

The authorities further went on to add that this influx has not only benefitted local businesses but also the creatives and services providers of the Carnival. The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival management asserted that the boost in the tourism during the Carnival season has played a huge role in supporting job creation, addressing the major unemployment gap in the country.

The Carnival season has also benefitted vendors, taxi operators, local artisans, restaurants and all other businesses as they provided their services, be it, accommodation, food or entertainment to thousands of explorers. Shedding light on this remarkable growth, the authorities of the Carnival said that it has enhanced the overall quality of life of several citizens of the twin-island nation.

Growing popularity of Sugar Mas

Emphasising on the growth, the Carnival Committee also mentioned about the growing popularity of Sugar Mas and said that it has become a great way of welcoming nationals back to the Federation. They mentioned about the vibrant celebrations and cultural showcase, drawing visitors eager to experience the unique festivities.

The Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson said that the Carnival celebrations provided them a unique opportunity to showcase their culture, hospitality, and breathtaking landscapes. She therefore, mentioned about the local craft markets, excursions and cultural displays which offered visitors with a wide range of options, immersing them in the warmth and vibrancy of St Kitts and Nevis.

Sugar Mas 53: A successful season

The organizers called Sugar Mas 53, a successful season and extended heartfelt gratitude to all visitors and participants who made it a huge success. They also reiterated their commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to enhancing the carnival experience and attracting more visitors to the Federation. Along with that, the authorities also announced the dates for the upcoming edition, which has been scheduled to take place from 12th December, 2025 to 2nd January, 2026.