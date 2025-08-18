Belize secures major Canadian Airlift expansion for 2025–2026 tourism season

The new BTB services will improve connectivity for European travellers via Canadian hubs.

Belize: The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has announced the expansion of seasonal service from WestJet and the introduction of a new Air Canada route from Montreal, which is set to begin from October 30, 2025. This move significantly increased connectivity between Belize and Canada, with expanded schedules from Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal are expected to bring a 45% rise in present WestJet seats as compared to last season.

The Belize Tourism Minister, Anthony Mahler welcomed the development, and said, “With more frequency and more seats, Belize is becoming even more accessible for winter getaways and extended stays.”

Also, the new services which have been introduced by BTB will create better connectivity for European travelers through Canadian hubs.

Notably, the industry experts expect the expanded schedules to help increase tourist numbers this 2025-2026 season, boosting the economy, and solidifying Belize’s place as a top destination for culture, nature and adventure.

WestJet to expand network in Calgary and Toronto

From Calgary

October 30 – December 14, 2025: Twice Weekly

December 15, 2025 - April 12, 2026: Three days a week (Monday, Thursday, Saturday)

April 13, 2026 – April 26, 2026: Twice Weekly

April 27, 2026 – May 3, 2026: Once per week

From Toronto

October 30, 2025 – November 9, 2025: Twice Weekly

November 10, 2025 – December 14, 2025: Three times a week

December 15, 2025 - April 12, 2026: Four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

April 13, 2026 – April 26, 2026: Three times a week

April 27, 2026 – May 3, 2026: Twice weekly

May 4 – May 10, 2026: Once per week

Air Canada expands service to Montreal and select Toronto routes

Montreal – Belize City

December 8, 2025 - March 2, 2026 then March 9 - April 6, 2026

Departures at 5:45 PM, arriving in Belize City at 9:05 PM

Toronto – Belize City