Belize secures major Canadian Airlift expansion for 2025–2026 tourism season
18th of August 2025
Belize: The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has announced the expansion of seasonal service from WestJet and the introduction of a new Air Canada route from Montreal, which is set to begin from October 30, 2025. This move significantly increased connectivity between Belize and Canada, with expanded schedules from Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal are expected to bring a 45% rise in present WestJet seats as compared to last season.
The Belize Tourism Minister, Anthony Mahler welcomed the development, and said, “With more frequency and more seats, Belize is becoming even more accessible for winter getaways and extended stays.”
Also, the new services which have been introduced by BTB will create better connectivity for European travelers through Canadian hubs.
Notably, the industry experts expect the expanded schedules to help increase tourist numbers this 2025-2026 season, boosting the economy, and solidifying Belize’s place as a top destination for culture, nature and adventure.
WestJet to expand network in Calgary and Toronto
From Calgary
- October 30 – December 14, 2025: Twice Weekly
- December 15, 2025 - April 12, 2026: Three days a week (Monday, Thursday, Saturday)
- April 13, 2026 – April 26, 2026: Twice Weekly
- April 27, 2026 – May 3, 2026: Once per week
From Toronto
- October 30, 2025 – November 9, 2025: Twice Weekly
- November 10, 2025 – December 14, 2025: Three times a week
- December 15, 2025 - April 12, 2026: Four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)
- April 13, 2026 – April 26, 2026: Three times a week
- April 27, 2026 – May 3, 2026: Twice weekly
- May 4 – May 10, 2026: Once per week
Air Canada expands service to Montreal and select Toronto routes
Montreal – Belize City
- December 8, 2025 - March 2, 2026 then March 9 - April 6, 2026
- Departures at 5:45 PM, arriving in Belize City at 9:05 PM
Toronto – Belize City
- Seasonal flights on March 6, March 27, and April 10, 2026
- Morning departures arriving before 2:00 PM
