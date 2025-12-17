Trinidad and Tobago: 28-year-old man killed in attack near Woodbrook Police Station

At around 8:50 pm on Sunday, the victim was seated in his Hyundai Creta SUV near Ariapita Avenue when the suspects attacked and opened fire.

17th of December 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking attack that took place on Sunday night, December 14, 2025, a 28-year old man was killed during a dispute on a boat cruise. The killing happened near Woodbrook Police Station, Ariapita Avenue. Police have identified the victim as Jelani George who lived at Hirondelle Street, Morvant.

According to official reports, the incident took place at around 8:50pm on Sunday. At that time, the victim was seated inside his silver Hyundai Creta SUV, with registration number - PEE 2853. The car was parked near Ariapita Avenue, facing east, directly in front of Proper Ting Grill. That is when the suspects attacked him and started firing.

After initial investigation, police shared that another vehicle -  a gold Nissan Tiida hatchback stopped next to the victim’s car. Several men were sitting inside the second vehicle, who either exited the car or leaned outside from its window and started shooting George. After multiple rounds of firing, they sat in the car and fled from the crime scene.

The police and crime scene investigators found 5.56 and 9mm casings, and live ammo at the site. George was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer at the crime scene and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

The locals are expressing their anger towards the police and how the suspects escaped  despite the closeness of the attack to the Woodbrook Police Station. “Guessing police was fighting bigger crimes like, tint, car inspection, grass, etc,” said Addi Sincere on Facebook. 

Netizens are also offering support to the victim’s family and friends. One of the locals wrote, “My sympathy to his entire family and friends. May his soul RIP,” while another one said, “Condolences to the family.”

Police think the attack came after an altercation between George and his attackers during a boat trip – but have not yet identified what exactly caused it. The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One is continuing its investigations.

