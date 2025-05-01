St. Kitts and Nevis CIU receives two prestigious honours at Caribbean Investment Summit 2025

These recognitions affirm the St. Kitts and Nevis CIU’s commitment to strengthening its global leadership in the investment migration sector.

1st of May 2025

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St. Kitts and Nevis has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the 7th annual Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2025, held in Antigua and Barbuda. The CIU was bestowed with major recognitions including 'Efficiency in Processing Time Award' and the 'Heritage Excellence Award,' which reflects the continued strengthening and leadership of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis. 

These recognitions earned by the St. Kitts and Nevis CIU serve as a testament to its  commitment to fostering its longstanding influence and leadership within the global investment migration sector. These two significant awards outline the focused efforts of the CIU towards improving its processing efficiency, enhancing customer service, and advancing digital transformation.

PM Terrance Drew says on winning two major awards 

Emphasising on this acknowledgement, the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew noted that these awards reaffirm the government's commitment towards enhancing the integrity, efficiency, and transparency of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis. He reflected on his commitment towards leading St. Kitts and Nevis to excellence, highlighting the bold decisions undertaken by them towards upholding the highest standards in investment migration. 

PM Terrance Drew further reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the credibility of the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

CIU Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste says on recognitions at CIS 2025  

The Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste also shed light on the two awards received at the 7th annual Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2025. He attributed their success to their shared vision and goal of making St. Kitts and Nevis the gold standard in investment migration. He acknowledged his team for their commitment and dedication in marking significant progress in establishing CIU as a respected statutory body. 

He highlighted that the Efficiency in Processing Time Award reflect the significant impact of Saturn. Saturn is the new advanced digital platform undertaken by CIU, which has revolutionised the application process for the investors. With the official launch of the new digital platform, Saturn, St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit has marked a significant leap forward in transforming the way citizenship applications are processed. 

Chairman Juste further emphasised that the introduction of Saturn has played a significant role in enabling them to respond more rapidly to the global investment market, meeting the highest international standards. He added that Saturn has played a major role in reinforcing St. Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as a forward-thinking, innovation-driven nation.

The Chairman also mentioned about the Heritage Excellence Award earned by St. Kitts and Nevis CIU recognizes its role as the pioneer of the investment migration world. It was the concept that was introduced by the Federation and is now being utilised globally, driving the industry forward.

Other Notable Awards at the Caribbean Investment Summit 2025

·         Antigua and Barbuda: The Family Inclusivity Excellence Award, the Global Reputation Award, and the coveted Programme of the Year.

·         Dominica: Climate Resilience Leadership Excellence Award and the Sustainable Development Impact Award

·         Grenada: Strategic International Access Excellence and Innovation Excellence

·         Saint Lucia: Lifestyle and Quality of Life as well as Economic Development Integration. 

