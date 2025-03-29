New airline to boost tourism with direct flights from Atlanta to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, announced the new airline services between Atlanta and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasizing their role in boosting tourism.

Shedding light on these services, PM Ralph Gonsalves noted that Atlanta is the busiest airport in the United States of America. He added that the services between Atlanta and St Vincent would bring a large crowd to the island, boosting the tourism sector to greater heights.

The Prime Minister further highlighted about the flight from London, Toronto, New York, Charlotte and Miami. He added that the flight services from Atlanta have also been added to the list. He added that the services to these regions outline the growing popularity of the island among international travellers. He further continued to add and said that the services from these regions have brought thousands of international visitors, marking a significant success for the tourism sector.

PM Gonsalves asserted that the tourism sector’s recent success also highlights the transformative impact of the Argyle International Airport. He mentioned about the significant growth of 25.6% in the stay-over arrivals in 2024, in comparison to the last year.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has not only marked a growth in the stay-over arrivals but has also exceeded 100,000 stay-over visitors for the first time. The hotels of the island also reported a significant increase in occupancy rates, with the current room stock reaching 1000. The Prime Minister noted that the increase in the arrival of visitors benefited the hotels and restaurant sector to a huge extent as they were kept busy in providing their services to them.

PM Gonsalves also mentioned about the significant expansion in the infrastructure, noting that the management of Myah’s Suites will add an additional 28 rooms to their establishment. He added that all these expansions are being conducted following the growing craze of the visitors for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.