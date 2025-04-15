St. Kitts and Nevis CIU launches Saturn, marks digital leap in Citizenship Processing

With the introduction of the new digital platform, Saturn, the Citizenship by Investment Unit aimed at enhancing the transparency, accountability and integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A new digital platform, Saturn has been officially launched by the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), marking a significant leap forward in transforming the way citizenship applications are processed. This new cutting-edge digital platform will mark an innovative change in the manner the CIU operates.

With the introduction of the new digital platform, Saturn, the Citizenship by Investment Unit aimed at enhancing the transparency, accountability and integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis. This strategic step undertaken by the CIU unit is expected to play a significant role in positioning St. Kitts and Nevis at the forefront of innovation in the investment migration industry.

The newly launched digital platform will revolutionize the way the CIU operates, enabling it to respond more rapidly to the global investment market and catering to the highest international standards. The introduction of Saturn will establish a single, secure channel for all communications into and out of the Unit, aimed at reducing human interaction and ensuring greater control across the application process.

Advantages of newly introduced digital platform ‘Saturn’

With the launch of Saturn, the CIU has gone digital, ensuring a streamlined operation, reducing manual data handling and paperwork. Saturn is a live application monitoring which will provide real-time status updates for greater transparency and integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The CIU’s latest digital solution will also enhanced tracking and reconciliation for improved analytics, ensuring an audit trail visibility. It will also enhance the modern user experience by providing a cleaner and aesthetically pleasing interface. The new digital platform introduced by CIU unit of St. Kitts and Nevis will also strengthen the risk management, contributing to derisking efforts. The platform will also optimised workflows, enhancing the overall speed as well as adhering to the global standards of the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Saturn developed in collaboration with Sonover

The CIU unit has officially launched a new digital platform Saturn in collaboration Sonover. It is a Grenada based technology solutions leader, which specializes in securing digital transformation for government services.

The Founder of Sonover emphasised on this collaboration, stating that the implementation of Saturn marks a fundamental shift in the way applications are processed. He added that this transformation will positively impact all the stakeholders involved, which includes, International Marketing Agents, Authorized Agents, Due Diligence providers, and other external stakeholders and others. He further mentioned about the ability with the platform to effectively adapt to the changes within the industry.

Saturn reflects a commitment to innovation: Chairman Calvin St. Juste

The Executive Chairman of the CIU Board of Governors, Calvin St. Juste also emphasised on the introduction of the new digital platform. He described the introduction of Saturn as their broader commitment to innovation, security, and customer-centric service delivery.

“Saturn marks an evolution for the Citizenship by Investment Unit. It is a bold combination of cutting-edge technology and precision. By harnessing automation and AI-driven due diligence, we are not only accelerating processing times but also fostering the integrity of our programme,” noted Calvin St. Juste.

He added that the launch of the digital platform represents their commitment to setting the global benchmark for efficiency, security, and client excellence. He further reiterated his commitment to ensuring St. Kitts and Nevis remains the most trusted and agile leader in the investment migration industry.