New CIU Headquarters opens in St. Kitts and Nevis, celebrating transformation and safeguarding financial stability

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew marked the official opening of the newly established headquarters of the Citizenship by Investment Unit. The new office, located at Lime Kiln Commercial Development, signals a crucial step in the unwavering efforts of the government to fortify and update the most significant economic programme of the Federation.

The official inauguration ceremony was attended by several key government officials, including, the stakeholders, CIU staff. All the delegates acknowledged and celebrated this significant milestone, describing it as a ‘huge achievement’ in the evolving economic landscape of the country.

Safeguarding CIU is really safeguarding St. Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew

Shedding light on the opening ceremony of the new CIU office, the Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew expressed excitement and emphasised the significant role of the CIU in safeguarding and sustaining the financial stability of the country. The Prime Minister added that they are committed and are making significant efforts with a vision to transform CIU, ensuring the transparency and accountability of the programme.

“If this is such a large business, it must be treated with that level of importance,” said PM Terrance Drew.

He added that they cannot expect people to perform at such high levels and not have the right environment for them. Hence, this was chosen through a transparent and open mechanism, aimed at ensuring that the international business is conducted in a rightful and engaging environment.

The Prime Minister therefore, emphasised on the designs of the newly established CIU headquarters, stating that it reflects the evolving role of the Unit as an internationally respected entity. Highlighting the world-class facility of the CIU office, he noted that it is not just about aesthetics, but about creating an environment that fosters excellence.

PM Drew acknowledges the efforts and dedication of CIU Staff Members

PM Terrance Drew acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the CIU leadership and staff members, attributed the success and transparency of the programme to them. He said that this success highlights the commitment and dedication of the staff members of in promoting the programme, ensuring its continued development. PM Drew added that their strategic decisions have played a massive role in navigating major reforms and upholding and safeguarding the international reputation of the Federation.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew shed light on the significance of equipping the staff members of the CIU with the latest training and technology. He added that they are committed to improving the efficiency and service delivery. He added that if they want to enjoy the benefits of good customer service, good development of business, they must be equipped with the latest technology.

“We are on a pathway to being the best office, period, in the citizenship-by-investment sector,” said PM Terrance Drew.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to continuing to implement strategic decisions, aiming to reinforce good governance, risk and compliance, and customer service at the CIU. He shed light on the significance of these steps, noting that it has been crucial in maintaining and enhancing the confidence of the CIU among global stakeholders and regulatory bodies.