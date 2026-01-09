PM Terrance Drew shares national updates, announces key investments in water, energy, agriculture and housing

PM Drew highlighted major investments in water security, with the desalination plant nearing completion and 24/7 water access expected by the end of 2026, while also advancing solar and geothermal energy projects.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew held the first edition of "The Roundtable" of 2026 on Thursday, January 8. He addressed the media and shared an update on matters of national importance, government’s policy and programmes, and their future plans. This press conference highlighted his and the government’s commitment to engage with the public of St Kitts and Nevis in an open and transparent manner.

PM Drew shared a positive update on water security. He said that the desalination plant is in the final stages of commission, as it is expected to produce over a million gallons of potable water per day with a goal of two million gallons each day. Communities, including Basseterre, Frigate Bay and Southeast, are already experiencing increased supply of water. The government expects to provide 24/7 water access to the Federation by the end of 2026.

In addition, drilling activities are being carried out in both St Kitts and Nevis, reinstating the administration’s long-term investment in a reliable and robust water system.

“We have invested significantly in water because that is part of really building a resilient St. Kitts and Nevis that serve our people and serve our people well,” said PM Drew.

Energy transition and agriculture

In energy, the Prime Minister announced that they have finished the preparatory work required for a large-scale 50 megawatt solar plant at the Bastia Valley Aquifer. An RFP will soon be issued, with construction expected to start this year. He said that the investment in solar energy will greatly reduce energy prices, decrease their dependence on fossil fuels, and support the transition to renewable energy.

He further shared that the geothermal energy development project in Nevis has entered the final stages of procurement and financial due diligence. They will sign agreements with the contractor company in February.

“This is the furthest we have reached with geothermal in our history and we intend to see it through,” noted PM Drew.

Strengthening agriculture and food security

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis said that they are also investing in the greenhouse village. They are trying to build 25 greenhouses, which are expected to be constructed by the end of April 2026. This is to greatly improve local food production.

The government also launched a 110 acre Nature’s Farm in Cayon, which is the largest agricultural project since the end of the sugar industry. Former STEP workers are transitioning to farming, with the first harvest expected by the end of March 2026. These initiatives are improving food security and creating quality job opportunities at the same time.

Digital transformation

The Prime Minister also announced the introduction of the latest national electronic ID system, which has been developed in association with the Republic of China (Taiwan). The pilot project will be launched in January, with full roll out expected by the end of August 2026.

The new e-IDs will allow citizens to conduct official business from their own devices, improving efficiency, reducing bureaucracy, and enhancing the ease of doing business - thus positioning St Kitts and Nevis at the front in digital governance.

“This is a significant technological advancement that will help the ease of doing business, the speed of doing business, and the efficiency with which we run things in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said PM Drew.

Expanding housing initiative

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis highlighted significant growth in the housing sector. This included handing over 800 homes as a blend of National Housing Corporation projects, first time home owner initiatives, and low interest financing through the National Bank.

“I'm sure this year, well past the 1,000 mark, which we will do I think within the first quarter of this year. So we are pushing forward to have over 2,000 housing solutions through various programs that the government is putting in place to deal with the housing solutions for our people,” he noted.