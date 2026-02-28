CARIFTA Games 2026 set to take place in Grenada from April 4-6

Young athletes are working hard to secure qualifying marks ahead of the CARIFTA Games 2026, with events like the Speed Capital Caribbean Invitational & CARIFTA Qualifier already underway.

Grenada: The CARIFTA Games 2026 will be held at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, Grenada, from April 4 to April 6, 2026. It is a major track and field event in the Caribbean, with participation from many young athletes from across the region. They participate in a variety of events, which include sprints, hurdles, long jump, high jump, and relays. 

As the tournament approaches, young athletes are working hard to secure the qualifying marks. They showed strong performances at the Speed Capital Caribbean Invitational & CARIFTA Qualifier 2026, which took place on February 21, 2026. In addition, Central Athletics Championships are also taking place in Grenada, offering qualifying scores for CARIFTA Games 2026.

CARIFTA Games 2025

The previous edition’s CARIFTA Games were held from April 19 to April 21, 2025, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Jamaica dominated the tournament, as they secured a total of 78 medals. This included 30 golds, 27 silver and 21 bronze.

Bahamas followed closely behind, with a total of 37 medals, including 16 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze. Trinidad and Tobago secured the third spot, securing a total of 25 medals, including, 9 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze.

About CARIFTA Games

The CARIFTA Games is an annual track and field event that was established by the Caribbean Free Trade Association. The games that were first held in 1972, comprises track and field events such as sprint events, hurdles, middle distance track events, jumping events, throwing events, and relays. 

The CARIFTA Games are held under two age groups, including under-17 and under-20. It also features water sports and swimming competitions. Both male and female athletes can participate in this tournament.

