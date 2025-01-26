King Charles III hosts St Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew at Sandringham Estate

Prime Minister Terrance Drew extended gratitude to King Charles III for his warm welcome and aimed at deepening their relations between London and St Kitts and Nevis

Majesty King Charles III hosted Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Friday morning during his bilateral visit to London. The leader of the nation exchanged dialogue on significant matters, aiming to elevate the profile of St Kitts and Nevis on an international platform and leading the federation towards sustainable growth.

Sharing the glimpses of his visit on his official Facebook account, the Prime Minister extended gratitude to King Charles III for his warm welcome and aimed at deepening their relations between London and St Kitts and Nevis, creating a quality and valuable life for the citizens of both the nations. He also extended good health and best wishes to King Charles III and his family.

The Prime Minister emphasized on the discussions held with King Charles III and added that they exchanged dialogues on several matters of mutual interest, including sustainability, environment, youth advocacy, education and many others issues of concern. He further praised King Charles III for his passion and determination for advancing these issues, aiming to create a more sustainable and prosperous world for everyone.

“Today, I had the pleasure of visiting His Majesty King Charles III at Sandringham Estate, where we discussed matters of mutual interest, including sustainability, the environment, youth advocacy, and education. His Majesty’s passion for advancing these issues is evident,” said PM Terrance Drew.

PM Terrance Drew further reiterated his commitment to continue to working together with their primary motive of promoting a better and a sustainable world, fostering long-term economic growth while ensuring social well-being and environmental protection.

PM Dr Terrance Drew in London

The Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew is on his bilateral visit to London over the past few days and has been representing St Kitts and Nevis in various meetings and forums. Recently, he participated in the “Future of Citizenship by Investment” dialogue held at Wilton Park, London from 20th to 22nd January, 2025.

This three-day discussion brought together leaders of the five Caribbean CBI jurisdictions including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada. All the leaders from Eastern Caribbean states participated in several discussions along with relevant regional and global stakeholders, academic experts and senior representatives from other governments, aiming to enhance the integrity and transparency of the CBI Programme.

“Over the past few days, I was joined by the Attorney-General Garth Wilkin and His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, in participating in the “Future of Citizenship by Investment” dialogue in London,” said PM Terrance Drew.

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew emphasized on the forum and called it a crucial platform for fostering deeper understanding, addressing key concerns, and charting a transformative path toward strengthening the integrity, sustainability, and strategic vision of CBI programmes within the region.

The delegates held discussions on several measures, providing a platform for stakeholders to build on their understanding and clarify concerns of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes across the region.