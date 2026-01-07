Saint Lucia welcomes 18 cruise ships in early January 2026

Cruise ships will arrive in Saint Lucia in the morning at 7:00 AM and depart by 6:00 PM, giving guests an entire day to explore the island.

7th of January 2026

Saint Lucia: The Ministry of Tourism announced the weekly cruise schedule from January 5 to January 11, 2026. Saint Lucia will welcome 18 cruise ships, including both small and large vessels. These cruises will bring along thousands of passengers, buzzing the island’s cruise port with boosted tourism and business. 

Ships will arrive in Saint Lucia in the morning at 7:00 am and will depart in the evening at 6:00 pm, allowing guests to explore the island for an entire day. They can experience the nation’s culture and warm hospitality, taste local food, and buy souvenirs at local shops. Adventure lovers can hike the famous Pitons, mud-bath in Sulphur Springs, zip-line through lush rainforests, and enjoy beautiful beaches like Anse Chastanet and Reduit Beach.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 05 2026 - January 11, 2026)

Monday, January 5

  • MSC Virtuosa 

Capacity: 6,334 

Berth: P/S #1 

Tuesday, January 6 

  • Costa Pacifica 

Capacity: 3,780 

Berth: P/S #1 

Wednesday, January 7

  • Grand Princess 

Capacity: 3,100 

Berth: P/S #1 

  • Silver Spirit 

Capacity: 540 

Berth: Berths 3 & 4 

  • Sea Cloud Spirit 

Capacity: 136 

Berth: Anchorage 

Thursday, January 8

  • Silver Shadow 

Capacity: 382 

Berth: P/S #2 

  • Celebrity Ascent 

Capacity: 3,260 

Berth: Berths 3 & 4 

  • Norwegian Epic 

Capacity: 4,228 

Berth: P/S #1 

  • Evrima 

Capacity: 293 

Berth: Anchorage 

Friday, January 9

  • Marella Discovery 2 

Capacity: 1,836 

Berth: Berths 3 & 4 

  • Carnival Conquest 

Capacity: 3,756 

Berth: P/S #1 

  • Emerald Sakara 

Capacity: 100

Berth: Anchorage 

  • Royal Clipper 

Capacity: 227 

Berth: Anchorage 

  • Club Med 2 

Capacity: 386 

Berth: Anchorage 

Saturday, January 10

AIDAperla 

Capacity: 3,400 

Berth: P/S #1 

Sunday, January 11

  • Seabourn Ovation 

Capacity: 604 

Berth: P/S #1 

  • Royal Clipper 

Capacity: 227 

Berth: Anchorage 

  • Le Bellot 

Capacity: 184 

Berth: Anchorage

Ana Allen

