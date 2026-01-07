Saint Lucia welcomes 18 cruise ships in early January 2026
7th of January 2026
Saint Lucia: The Ministry of Tourism announced the weekly cruise schedule from January 5 to January 11, 2026. Saint Lucia will welcome 18 cruise ships, including both small and large vessels. These cruises will bring along thousands of passengers, buzzing the island’s cruise port with boosted tourism and business.
Ships will arrive in Saint Lucia in the morning at 7:00 am and will depart in the evening at 6:00 pm, allowing guests to explore the island for an entire day. They can experience the nation’s culture and warm hospitality, taste local food, and buy souvenirs at local shops. Adventure lovers can hike the famous Pitons, mud-bath in Sulphur Springs, zip-line through lush rainforests, and enjoy beautiful beaches like Anse Chastanet and Reduit Beach.
Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 05 2026 - January 11, 2026)
Monday, January 5
- MSC Virtuosa
Capacity: 6,334
Berth: P/S #1
Tuesday, January 6
- Costa Pacifica
Capacity: 3,780
Berth: P/S #1
Wednesday, January 7
- Grand Princess
Capacity: 3,100
Berth: P/S #1
- Silver Spirit
Capacity: 540
Berth: Berths 3 & 4
- Sea Cloud Spirit
Capacity: 136
Berth: Anchorage
Thursday, January 8
- Silver Shadow
Capacity: 382
Berth: P/S #2
- Celebrity Ascent
Capacity: 3,260
Berth: Berths 3 & 4
- Norwegian Epic
Capacity: 4,228
Berth: P/S #1
- Evrima
Capacity: 293
Berth: Anchorage
Friday, January 9
- Marella Discovery 2
Capacity: 1,836
Berth: Berths 3 & 4
- Carnival Conquest
Capacity: 3,756
Berth: P/S #1
- Emerald Sakara
Capacity: 100
Berth: Anchorage
- Royal Clipper
Capacity: 227
Berth: Anchorage
- Club Med 2
Capacity: 386
Berth: Anchorage
Saturday, January 10
AIDAperla
Capacity: 3,400
Berth: P/S #1
Sunday, January 11
- Seabourn Ovation
Capacity: 604
Berth: P/S #1
- Royal Clipper
Capacity: 227
Berth: Anchorage
- Le Bellot
Capacity: 184
Berth: Anchorage
