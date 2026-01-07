Saint Lucia welcomes 18 cruise ships in early January 2026

Cruise ships will arrive in Saint Lucia in the morning at 7:00 AM and depart by 6:00 PM, giving guests an entire day to explore the island.

Saint Lucia: The Ministry of Tourism announced the weekly cruise schedule from January 5 to January 11, 2026. Saint Lucia will welcome 18 cruise ships, including both small and large vessels. These cruises will bring along thousands of passengers, buzzing the island’s cruise port with boosted tourism and business.

Ships will arrive in Saint Lucia in the morning at 7:00 am and will depart in the evening at 6:00 pm, allowing guests to explore the island for an entire day. They can experience the nation’s culture and warm hospitality, taste local food, and buy souvenirs at local shops. Adventure lovers can hike the famous Pitons, mud-bath in Sulphur Springs, zip-line through lush rainforests, and enjoy beautiful beaches like Anse Chastanet and Reduit Beach.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 05 2026 - January 11, 2026)

Monday, January 5

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity: 6,334

Berth: P/S #1

Tuesday, January 6

Costa Pacifica

Capacity: 3,780

Berth: P/S #1

Wednesday, January 7

Grand Princess

Capacity: 3,100

Berth: P/S #1

Silver Spirit

Capacity: 540

Berth: Berths 3 & 4

Sea Cloud Spirit

Capacity: 136

Berth: Anchorage

Thursday, January 8

Silver Shadow

Capacity: 382

Berth: P/S #2

Celebrity Ascent

Capacity: 3,260

Berth: Berths 3 & 4

Norwegian Epic

Capacity: 4,228

Berth: P/S #1

Evrima

Capacity: 293

Berth: Anchorage

Friday, January 9

Marella Discovery 2

Capacity: 1,836

Berth: Berths 3 & 4

Carnival Conquest

Capacity: 3,756

Berth: P/S #1

Emerald Sakara

Capacity: 100

Berth: Anchorage

Royal Clipper

Capacity: 227

Berth: Anchorage

Club Med 2

Capacity: 386

Berth: Anchorage

Saturday, January 10

AIDAperla

Capacity: 3,400

Berth: P/S #1

Sunday, January 11

Seabourn Ovation

Capacity: 604

Berth: P/S #1

Royal Clipper

Capacity: 227

Berth: Anchorage

Le Bellot

Capacity: 184

Berth: Anchorage