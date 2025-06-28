Cricket West Indies Pays Tribute to 1975 World Cup Heroes with Monetary Award

The players were honoured not only for their athletic achievements but also for their enduring legacy, which helped shape the identity of West Indies cricket.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that the great players from the 1975 Cricket World Cup, which saw the first-ever team to win this title - will be presented with a special monetary prize of US$10,000 each. The announcement was made by CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow at the 8th annual CWI/WIPA Awards Gala, held on Sunday night at the Wyndham Grand Barbados.

During the award ceremony, the players’ athletic achievements were honoured which also included recognition of their lasting legacy which in turn shaped the identity of the West Indies cricket. As supporters and staff look at the great players’ foundations which were laid fifty years ago, this deep tribute means a lot to the players.

Historic celebration of West Indies cricket

The event also marked another milestone as it celebrated the 50th anniversary of West Indies’ great win at the inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in England, which marked a turning point in the history of Caribbean sports which also saw the birth of modern international cricket.

Notably, seven members of the winning squad were present during the award ceremony. They were Captain Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, Deryck Murray, Lance Gibbs, Sir Andy Roberts, Collis King, and Alvin Kallicharran. CWI President Dr Shallow praised the legendary cricketers of the game and called them as “revolutionaries” that put the Caribbean on the map of international cricket.

He said, “In addition to the medallion that you will collect tonight on behalf of the CWI board, I am pleased to announce that we will be gifting each of these icons in attendance US$10,000. This is by no means your value to cricket, but just a token of our appreciation.”

President Shallow further noted the importance of their contribution in Caribbean cricket and said, “They gave us pride, they gave us identity, and they gave us hope. We must stand with them during and after their playing days.”