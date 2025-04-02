Antigua and Barbuda announces 19-member team for CARIFTA Games 2025

The Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association expressed excitement over the athletes selected to represent the nation at CARIFTA 2025.

2nd of April 2025

Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association has announced a 19-member team, that is all set to represent the twin-island nation at the upcoming CARIFTA Games 2025. Tournament scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago at the Halsey Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain from 19th to 21st April, 2025 is a great platform for the athletes to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. 

Sharing the list of athletes, who have been selected to represent Antigua and Barbuda at CARIFTA 2025, the Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association expressed excitement. They described this competition as a great opportunity for the athletes to represent their nation on an international platform. 

The Association emphasized on all these selected athletes, noting that they all have surpassed their CARIFTA-qualifying marks, securing their position at the CARIFTA 2025. They also recognized the commendable performances displayed by all these athletes across various disciplines, stating that they are capable of bringing gold medals and laurels to the country. 

The Association described these participants as the future of the nation who are inspiring several young athletes who aspires to represent Antigua and Barbuda on an international platform. 

Athletes to represent Antigua and Barbuda at CARIFTA 2025 

Under-17 Female 

·         Tyra Fenton - 200/400 - St Anthony's (Roots)

·         Zonique Charles-Javelin - SNRA (Edu Sports)

·         Ranique Richards -Shot Put -PMS (Edu Sports)

Under- 17 Male 

·         Javon Simon - 200/400 - OCS (Panthers)

·         Naeem Simon - High Jump - AGS -(Edu sports)

·         Hanief Jones - 100/200 - Clarendon College Jamaica 

·         Marcus Henry - High Jump - PMS - (Edu sports)

Under 20 Female 

·         Geolyna Dowdye - 100/200 - PMS - (PSE)

·         Hannah Charles - 1500/3000 - Queens School Jamaica 

·         Kettia Ambrose - 200/400/Mixed 4x400m - Monroe College, USA

·         Shenika Bentick - 400/Mixed 4x400m PMS (PSE)

·         Jada Gunthrope - Long Jump -AGHS - Edu sports

Under 20 Male 

·         Kasiya Daley - 100/200/4x100 - PMS (PSE)

·         Conroy Wilson - 100/4x100 - PMS (Panthers)

·         Daniel Skepple - 200/4x100 (Canada)

·         Maliek Francis - Javelin - Antigua State College (Wings)

·         Kevon Campbell - 4x100/Mixed 4x400m - (Panthers)

·         Judah Ashe - 4x100 - Antigua State College-(Phoenix)

·         Cleon Joseph - 400/Mixed 4x400m - Monroe College

The Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association congratulated all these athletes for their selection and extended them best wishes for the CARIFTA 2025. “The ABAA wishes to congratulate all the athletes and wish them all the very best,” noted Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association. 

